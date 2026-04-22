Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Augusta 4.22

Published on April 22, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Blake Wolters (0-0, 0.75 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Augusta counters with righty Derek Vartanian (0-0, 5.40 ERA).

Tonight is Earth Day presented by Palmetto Trails at Segra Park. We'll have plenty of Columbia outdoor resources for fans to check out at the game. It's also a CVETs Dog Days of Summer where your dog can come with you to the game for free with your purchase of a lawn ticket. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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FIREFLIES DROP OPENER IN EXTRAS 7-6: The Fireflies tied the game in the eighth inning to force extras, but couldn't come away with the win as Columbia fell to the Augusta GreenJackets 7-6 in 10 innings at Segra Park Tuesday night. A wild pitch from Brandon Herbold (L, 1-1) allowed Augusta's placed runner, Dalton McIntyre to move up to third to kick-off the 10th. Then Caden Merritt flipped a single to right to break the stalemate and give the GreenJackets a 7-6 lead. In the home half, Hyungchan Um drew a lead-off walk. After that, JC Vanek grounded into a fielder's choice to place runners on first and third with one out. Despite back-to-back flyouts to end the inning, the runner couldn't score from third and Jaylen Paden (S, 2) held on for his second save of the season.

STERLING STARTERS: From Wednesday to Saturday, Kendry Chourio, Blake Wolters, Hiro Wyatt and Darwin Rodriguez have combined to toss 19 innings while allowing only one earned run. The starters have combined for 20 strikeouts over the 19 frames to pair with a 0.47 ERA on the stretch. It has helped lower the Fireflies' starting ERA to 2.98 on the season, which is the best mark in the Carolina League. It ranks 10th of the 120 teams in Minor League Baseball. Lake County paces the way with a 2.01 starting ERA through 58.1 innings in their first 16 games.

HAPPY HAMMOND: With his first inning single Tuesday night, Josh Hammond increased his on-base streak to a Carolina League best 15-consecutive games. During the run, Columbia's infielder has a .385 on-base percentage. If that weren't enough, Hammond is also riding a six-game hitting streak. Hammond is batting .407 (11-27) with three doubles and six runs scored during the stretch.

BLISTERING BRYAN: Last night backstop Brooks Bryan clobbered his third homer of the 2026 season. Bryan is sixth in the Carolina League with a 1.033 OPS and is tied for second in the circuit with 10 extra-base hits across his first 13 games played this season. The Alabama native leads the Fireflies in RBI (13), total bases (32) and on-base percentage (.393).

THROW TO DAYLIGHT: Michael Lombardi was on a tear Saturday night at the Joe. The Royals' second rounder spun four innings and cruised to 11 strikeouts. Lombardi only had one out that wasn't a strikeout, a 6-3 groundout that he recorded in his first inning of relief. The righty was the first Fireflies pitcher to notch 11 strikeouts in a single game since David Sandlin accomplished the feat April 26, 2023. The only Fireflies pitcher to have more than 11 strikeouts since 2020 is Frank Mozzicato, who had 13 April 18, 2023.

CHOURIO CRUISES: Wednesday, Kendry Chourio continued his strong start in his second season in the Carolina League. The Venezuela native spun five scoreless innings with a handful of strikeouts. He held Charleston to three hits and one walk in the performance. Chourio now has 9.2 scoreless innings in his last two starts. He has punched out 11 opponents on the run and has maintained a 0.41 WHIP. Through three startrs, Chourio ranks fifth in the Carolina League in ERA, strikeouts and WHIP. He's also fourth in innings pitched and sixth in opposing average. The righty was recently added to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list. He is currently listed as the 97th-best prospect. With the news, 2022 Fireflies catcher Carter Jensen has graduated from Pipeline's Top 100 List and 2024 catcher Blake Mitchell currently sits in the 67 slot. It's the second time in three years Columbia has had an active member on the list.







Carolina League Stories from April 22, 2026

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