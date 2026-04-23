Shorebirds Offense Gets Back on Track to Even Series

Published on April 22, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (5-12) returned to the win column on Wednesday night, defeating the Wilson Warbirds (7-10) 11-7.

The Shorebirds jumped out to a first-innings lead when a passed ball allowed DJ Layton to score, making it 1-0. Joshua Liranzo extended the lead to 2-0 with an RBI single. Raylin Ramos then beat out an infield single to score Liranzo from third, giving Delmarva a 3-0 lead after an inning.

In the next frame, Stiven Martinez singled with two outs, scoring Layton from third and putting the Shorebirds ahead 4-0.

The scoring continued in the third when Juan Ortega drove home a pair with a two-run triple. He touched home moments later on Braylon Whitaker's groundout, giving the Shorebirds their largest lead, 7-0.

Wilson scored their first runs of the game in the top of the fourth on a two-run homer by Frederi Montero, making it 7-2.

With the score still 7-2 in the seventh, the Warbirds made it a ballgame again, scoring four runs on four hits to cut the deficit to 7-6. But Adrian Heredia struck out Jadyn Fielder with the tying run at third, keeping Delmarva in front by one.

The Shorebirds then countered in a major way in the bottom of the seventh, scoring four runs of their own. Raylin Ramos opened the rally with an RBI groundout, scoring Joshua Liranzo from third. Andrés Nolaya then doubled home two runs, putting the Shorebirds ahead 10-6. Juan Ortega capped the inning with his second triple of the game, scoring Nolaya and putting Delmarva back in front by five at 11-6.

Wilson scored once in the eighth on an RBI single by Frederi Montero, but that was the only run they could manufacture in the inning, as Delmarva held an 11-7 lead.

Adrian Heredia kept the Warbirds off the board in the final inning, securing an 11-7 win and ending Delmarva's five-game losing streak.

The win was awarded to Adrian Heredia (1-0) in relief, with Enderson Mercado (0-1) taking the loss as the starter for Wilson.

The Shorebirds aim for back-to-back wins on Thursday, with Esteban Mejia taking the mound against Jarrette Bonet for the Warbids. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







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