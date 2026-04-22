Moroknek's Clutch Hit Gives FredNats Win in Extras

Published on April 22, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







SALEM, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals improved to 2-0 in extra inning games this season, scoring the automatic runner to prevent a furious Salem rally, holding the RidgeYaks scoreless in extras and winning 7-6 on Wednesday afternoon.

The FredNats offense got off to one of its best starts of the season, as Eli Willits singled to lead off the game, followed later in the inning by a Luke Dickerson RBI triple, and back to back home runs from Jamison Jones and Coy James. The homers marked the first time this season where the FredNats have gone deep in back to back at bats, and James' home run was his third over the past four games. In the second, the FredNats added more offense, with Yeremy Cabrera and Luke Dickerson's doubles making it 6-0 FredNats.

The offense quieted from there, and after three innings where a run came in, the RidgeYaks still trailed 6-3. In the eighth, however, a two run home run cut the lead to 6-5. In the ninth inning, the FredNats failed to score, and Salem tied the game on a one-out solo home run to make it 6-6. Olson recorded the final two outs of the ninth, getting the game to extras for the second time this year.

In the top of the 10th, the FredNats did not advance the automatic runner to begin the inning. Then, with two outs, Jack Moroknek expanded on his Carolina League best hit streak with an RBI single, recording a hit for his twelfth straight game, scoring Luke Dickerson to make it 7-6. Bryant Olson stayed out to pitch the 10th, walking the first hitter he saw. After two stolen bases put the tying and winning runs in scoring position with no outs, Olson struck out the next three hitters, grabbing his team-leading third win of the season and keeping the FredNats perfect in extras.

After the morning first pitch, the FredNats will have some extended rest before returning to action Thursday night, with first pitch in game three of the series slated for 6:35 p.m. RHP Miguel Sime Jr will start for Fredericksburg facing LHP Dylan Brown.







Carolina League Stories from April 22, 2026

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