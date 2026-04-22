FredNats Clipped in Series Opening Game 12-2 by RidgeYaks

Published on April 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







SALEM, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals suffered their most lopsided defeat of the season on Tuesday in the series opener at Salem, falling to the RidgeYaks 12-2. The loss marks the first time this season the FredNats have lost a series opener, and the first time the pitching staff has allowed more than eight runs this season.

In the start, Leuris Portorreal continued to work around early baserunners, scattering two early doubles to take the game to the third inning at 0-0. In the third inning however, the hits turned into runs, with four coming in all on two outs for Salem. In the fourth, Salem added two more runs against Leuris Portorreal in his final inning, allowing a season high six runs in the start.

The FredNats got on the board in the top of the fifth, as Nick Peoples continued on a strong beginning to the 2026 campaign with an opposite field solo home run to make it 6-1, before Salem responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning, curbing the FredNats' comeback bid. After another four spot in the sixth, the FredNats scored a second run as Nick Hollifield came in on a passed ball, making it 12-2. The bullpens then held for the final innings, leading the FredNats to their first series opening loss of the season.

With the loss, the FredNats drop to 10-6 on the season, and will look to even a series 1-1 for the first time, with a quick turnaround for education tomorrow at Carilion Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 11:05 a.m. with RHP Alexander Meckley set to face LHP Myles Patton.







Carolina League Stories from April 21, 2026

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