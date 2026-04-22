Pelicans Pecked by Woodpeckers 6-2 on Tuesday Night

Published on April 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (9-7) dropped the opening game of their weeklong roadtrip to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (4-12) 6-2 at Segra Stadium on Tuesday night.

Fayetteville started the scoring in the bottom of the second. Anthony Huezo (3) jacked a solo home run to make the game 1-0 in favor of the Woodpeckers. Josh Wakefield followed with a single and later stole second base. After German Ramirez walked, a double steal was executed to put runners on second and third. Then Nehomar Ochoa Jr. reached base on a missed catch error that scored Wakefield to move Fayetteville's lead to 2-0. Ochoa Jr. stole second base to put two runners in scoring position. Brandon Forrester followed with an RBI single to make the score 3-0.

The Woodpeckers scored another run in the bottom of the fourth. Kevin Alvarez roped a two out double and then scored on an RBI double by Xavier Neyens which gave Fayetteville a 4-0 advantage.

The Pelicans struck in the top of the seventh. Ty Southisene and Alexey Lumpuy singled. Josiah Harshorn with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-1. The next batter Michael Carico lined an RBI single to make the score 4-2.

Fayetteville tacked on two more insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh. Huezo and Wakefield drew walks to start the frame. Both runners advanced into scoring position due to a wild pitch. In the ensuing at-bat, Arturo Flores smacked a two-run double which brought the score to 6-2.

RHP Connor Knox made his first appearance as a member of the Cubs organization. The former George Mason Patriot tossed 2.0 innings of two-run ball while surrendering two hits, three walks, and.five strikeouts.

RHP Leomar Rosario (1-1, 2.89 ERA) received the win for Fayetteville, RHP Dominick Reid (0-1, 3.52 ERA) was tagged with the loss for Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game roadtrip against the Woodpeckers tomorrow, Wednesday April 22. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 AM from Segra Stadium. RHP Noah Edders (0-1, 3.38) will start on the bump for the Pelicans. RHP Nick Potter (0-0, 3.00) will get the nod for the Woodpeckers.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from April 21, 2026

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