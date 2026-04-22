Fireflies Drop Opener in Extras 7-6

Published on April 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Randy Ramnarace

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Randy Ramnarace(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies tied the game in the eighth inning to force extras, but couldn't come away with the win as Columbia fell to the Augusta GreenJackets 7-6 in 10 innings at Segra Park Tuesday night.

A wild pitch from Brandon Herbold (L, 1-1) allowed Augusta's placed runner, Dalton McIntyre to move up to third to kick-off the 10th. Then Caden Merritt flipped a single to right to break the stalemate and give the GreenJackets a 7-6 lead.

In the home half, Hyungchan Um drew a lead-off walk. After that, JC Vanek grounded into a fielder's choice to place runners on first and third with one out. Despite back-to-back flyouts to end the inning, the runner couldn't score from third and Jaylen Paden (S, 2) held on for his second save of the season.

Hyungchan Um tied the game 3-3 in the top of the sixth with a lead-off homer to left field. It was the designated hitter's second round-tripper of the season. The next time Columbia trailed, it was Brooks Bryan who had the clutch hit. The backstop hit a two out, two RBI single to score Connor Rasmussen and Josh Hammond to give Columbia a 5-4 advantage.

Columbia scored first for the eighth-consecutive game Tuesday. In the bottom of the second, Roni Cabrera drew a two-out walk. After a throwing error moved Cabrera to second, Connor Rasmussen lined an opposite field single to right to score the outfielder and grant Columbia a 1-0 lead.

The next inning, Brooks Bryan hammered his third homer of the season to the home run porch to double the Fireflies lead.

The GreenJackets countered in the fourth inning. After Jordan Woods retired the first nine hitters he faced, Tate Southisene lined a double down the left field line to lead-off the frame. Luis Guanipa singled to place runners on the corners and then got caught on a pick-off attempt, but on the pick-off attempt, Southisene came around to cut Columbia's lead to 2-1.

In the fifth, Dalton McIntyre started the inning with a lead-off single. Juan Mateo moved him to third with a base knock and then he scored on a fielding error to tie the game 2-2. After that, Ty Southisene drew a two out walk to lead off the sixth, a steal and a wild pitch moved him to third where he scored off a Luis Guanipa sacrifi

The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Blake Wolters (0-0, 0.75 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Derek Vartanian (0-0, 5.40 ERA).

Tomorrow night is a CVETs Dog Days of Summer. It's the biggest doggy play date in Columbia. With your purchase of a lawn ticket, your pup gets in for free. Plus, Whiteclaws are only $5 at the game. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from April 21, 2026

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