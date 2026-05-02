Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Myrtle Beach 5.2

Published on May 2, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at Pelicans Ballpark at 7:05 pm. RHP Shane Van Dam (1-1, 5.54 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Dominick Reid (0-2, 4.91 ERA).

The Fireflies return home May 12 for a six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads. The homestand will include Touch a Truck Night, May 15 with big rigs throughout the ballpark and a hard hat giveaway for the first 1,000 in attendance thanks to E.F. Martin. The club will also host Star Wars Night presented by O.B. One Communications Saturday, May 16. Stick around post-game for a galactic fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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FOUR-RUN SEVENTH NOT ENOUGH FOR FIREFLIES: The Fireflies rallied for four runs in the seventh, but it wasn't enough, as the Pelicans won in walk-off fashion 8-7 Friday night at Pelicans Ballpark. The Pelicans came back in the bottom of the ninth inning. Ty Southisene and Michael Carico drew walks to set up the inning and then Logan Poteet singled to third base to plate Southisene and give the Pelicans their fourth-consecutive win. The Pelicans committed three of their five errors on the night in the seventh inning to jump-start the Fireflies offense. Connor Rasmussen had the big single that plated both Roni Cabrera and Jhosmmel Zue to rally the Fireflies to within one run.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has been one of the best units in professional baseball this season. After the first three full series of play, the Fireflies rotation is 2-5 with a 3.35 ERA over 96.2 innings this season. Their ERA is the 13th-best in Minor League Baseball. The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels lead the way with a 2.51 ERA over their first 82.1 innings as a group.

STARTING OUT: Fireflies left fielder Henry Ramos has turned the corner in a big way since moving to the lead-off spot. Ramos is 15-37 (.405) with two doubles, a triple and a homer combined with six RBI over nine games in the lead-off spot. Ramos has the third-best average as a table setter amongst MiLB players who have led-off at least five games. Brady Day (Jersey Shore) and Konnor Griffin (IND) are the two players with higher averages than Ramos. In his 11 games out of the lead spot, Ramos is 8-37 (.216) with one double and one RBI.

BLISTERING BRYAN: With a double last night, catcher Brooks Bryan now has hits in five-consecutive games. Columbia's backstop has been providing consistent pop in the top-half of the lineup all season. The Alabama native leads the Fireflies in RBI (17) and is second in total bases (38) and third in batting average (.292). The backstop is also one of seven Fireflies players to swipe at least four bags this season.

ROCKING RUSSELL: Stone Russell is in his second season as a super utility player for the Fireflies. The infielder has played third, second and first so far this season. Wednesday, Russell became one of seven players in the Carolina League to play 20 games this season without an error in the field. Hector Osorio leads the way with a 23-game streak.

CHOURIO CRUISES: Wednesday, Kendry Chourio continued his strong start in his second season in the Carolina League. The Venezuela native spun five scoreless innings with a handful of strikeouts. He held Charleston to three hits and one walk in the performance. Chourio now has 9.2 scoreless innings in his last two starts. He has punched out 11 opponents on the run and has maintained a 0.41 WHIP. Through three startrs, Chourio ranks fifth in the Carolina League in ERA, strikeouts and WHIP. He's also fourth in innings pitched and sixth in opposing average. The righty was recently added to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list. He is currently listed as the 97th-best prospect. With the news, 2022 Fireflies catcher Carter Jensen has graduated from Pipeline's Top 100 List and 2024 catcher Blake Mitchell currently sits in the 67 slot. It's the second time in three years Columbia has had an active member on the list.

THE BAD NEWS BLUES: The Columbia Fireflies have now lost their first four in their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and are riding a season-worst five game losing streak.







Carolina League Stories from May 2, 2026

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