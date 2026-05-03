RiverDogs Combine for 18 Runs in Doubleheader Sweep over Woodpeckers

Published on May 2, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs swept the Fayetteville Woodpeckers in their doubleheader on Saturday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Ballpark in front of 2,930 fans.

Charleston took game one by a final score of 8-6, paced by a five-run sixth inning. Charleston took advantage of seven walks and four hit batters, through the seven-inning contest.

Cooper Flemming had another strong day at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with three RBIs. His 15 hits with runners in scoring position this season lead the Carolina League.

Aidan Haugh earned his first professional win in the process, tossing five innings of four-run ball.

In Game Two, the RiverDogs exploded for a 10-2 win, highlighted by a five-run fourth.

Caden Bodine opened scoring in the bottom of the fourth, crushing a three-run shot to right that put Charleston ahead 3-1. He now leads the club with four homers.

After a balk forced home another run, Derek Datil lined an RBI double to left to make it 5-1.

Charleston tacked on four more runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth to cap scoring at 10-2.

Aidan Cremarosa was stout again, tossing five innings of one-run ball, while fanning six Fayetteville hitters.

With the wins, Charleston moved to 16-10 while Fayetteville fell to 10-16. The two return to The Joe tomorrow for the series finale with first pitch slated for 5:05 p.m. Pre-game coverage begins at 4:50 p.m. on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Ballpark Fun:

Dora the Explorer took over The Joe on Saturday night, and the kids absolutely ran the show. The first 1,000 young fans through the gates walked away with a Perros Santos backpack, and the excitement was all over their faces before the first pitch of the doubleheader got underway.

Dora and Boots were on-site, and the kids couldn't get enough of them. The RiverDogs leaned all the way into the theme for Game 1, taking the field in their one-of-a-kind Dora jerseys, and fans had a shot at taking those game-worn, signed Perros Santos Dora jerseys home through a live auction that ran throughout the game.

Game 2 saw the squad shift into their Perros Santos jerseys to close out the night. Seven innings twice over meant double the baseball, double the fun, and between the backpacks, the characters, and the jersey auction, Saturday at The Joe had something for everyone.







Carolina League Stories from May 2, 2026

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