Pelicans' Late-Inning Magic Runs Out, Fall to Fireflies, 4-3

Published on May 2, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, SC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (13-13) had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Columbia Fireflies (12-14) 4-3 at Pelicans Ballpark on Saturday night.

With the score tied 3-3 in the top of the eighth, Columbia manufactured the winning run. Hyungchan Um singled to leadoff the inning. After Roni Cabrera was brought in as a pinch runner, Stone Russell singled to move Cabrera to third. A batter later, Daniel Lopez grounded into a forceout that allowed Cabrera to score, giving the Fireflies a 4-3 lead.

The Pelicans started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Alexis Hernandez singled and then moved to second on a walk drawn by Josiah Hartshorn. A batter later, Logan Poteet drew a walk to load the bases. Jose Escobar followed with a two-run single to give the Birds an early 2-0 advantage.

The Fireflies tied the game up in the top of the fifth. Lopez reached on a fielding error and then moved to second on a walk drawn by Josi Novas. Yandel Ricardo followed with a single to load the bases. Then Josh Hammond worked a bases loaded walk to make the score 2-1. The next batter Brooks Bryan hit an RBI single to tie the game at 2-2.

Columbia took the lead in the top of the seventh. Novas got to second base via a throwing error and then advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. In the ensuing at-bat, Hammond grounded out which brought home Novas to give the Fireflies a 3-2 lead.

Myrtle Beach tied it up in the bottom of the seventh. Michael Carico drew a walk and then swiped second base. Poteet followed with an RBI single to tie the game at 3-3.

RHP Jose Gutierrez (1-1, 4.98) received the win for Columbia. LHP Hayden Frank (1-1, 0.47) was tagged with the loss for Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach will conclude their six-game homestand against the Columbia Fireflies tomorrow, May 3 at Pelicans Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 6:35 P.M. RHP Noah Edders (0-2, 5.40) will start on the mound for the Birds. LHP Jordan Woods (1-0, 1.59) gets the nod for the Fireflies.







Carolina League Stories from May 2, 2026

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