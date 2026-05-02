Bluey Is Back at Segra Park

Published on May 2, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies announced today that Bluey is coming back to Segra Park for Bluey at the Ballpark Night presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services Saturday, August 8. Bluey and Bingo will both be at the game and will meet with fans, the Fireflies will host family friendly activities throughout the night and the team will close out the game with Bluey themed fireworks.

"Bluey at the Ballpark is one of the biggest nights of the year at Segra Park," Fireflies President Brad Shank said. "It was a no-brainer for our staff to bring back these beloved characters to help families across the Midlands have a great night at the ballpark."

During the game, Bluey and Bingo will be available to meet and take pictures with fans, time permitting. The only way to guarantee an opportunity to meet the dynamic duo is to purchase a VIP Upgrade to meet the pair pre-game. Fans can purchase the VIP Upgrade here.

Don't miss out on the biggest moments at Segra Park this summer. Reserve your seat for Bluey at the Ballpark Night presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services here. Tickets start at $6 if purchased in advance.

The Fireflies take on their in-state rival the Myrtle Beach Pelicans for Bluey at the Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 6:05 pm and the gates at Segra Park will open at 5 pm Saturday, August 8. Stick around after the game for an excellent Bluey themed fireworks display.

The Fireflies return home May 12 for a six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads. The homestand will include Touch a Truck Night, May 15 with big rigs throughout the ballpark and a hard hat giveaway for the first 1,000 in attendance thanks to E.F. Martin. The club will also host Star Wars Night presented by O.B. One Communications Saturday, May 16. Stick around post-game for a galactic fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.







Carolina League Stories from May 2, 2026

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