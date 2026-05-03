Howlers' Offense Erupts Late to Beat Shorebirds

Published on May 2, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (9-17) were defeated by the Hill City Howlers (16-10) on Saturday, 13-4.

After a scoreless first, the Shorebirds grabbed the lead in the second on an RBI single by Junior Aybar with two outs, making it 1-0 Delmarva.

In the fourth, the Shorebirds extended their lead on a sacrifice fly by Félix Amparo, as Johnny Tincher scored from third, putting Delmarva ahead 2-0.

Kailen Hamson kept the Shorebirds' lead intact by throwing four shutout innings and striking out four, extending his scoreless streak to 10.2 innings.

The Howlers scored their first run in the sixth on an RBI double by Jose Pirela, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

In the seventh, Hill City took the lead on a pivotal error on a double-play ball, allowing two runs to score and giving them a 3-2 lead. They added a run on a wild pitch to go in front 4-2.

They broke the game open for good with eight runs in the top of the eighth, including six hits, to take their largest lead at 12-2.

The Shorebirds scored two runs in the bottom half on an RBI triple by Raylin Ramos, with Ramos scoring moments later on a wild pitch to make it 12-4.

Hill City pushed across one more run in the ninth and would go on to win 13-4, clinching a series victory.

Will McCausland (1-1) was awarded the win in relief, with Fermin Magallanes (1-1) taking the loss for the Shorebirds.

Delmarva wraps up the series and the 12-game homestand on Sunday afternoon with Denton Biller taking the mound against Chase Mobley for Hill City. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 2, 2026

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