Howlers Handle Shorebirds in Series Opener

Published on April 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (8-14) opened the second half of their 12-game homestand against the Hill City Howlers (13-9) with a 17-1 loss Tuesday afternoon.

The Shorebirds found themselves behind early as Hill City scored five runs in the top of the first on four hits, including run-scoring knocks by Tyler Howard and Luis De La Cruz, to go in front 5-0 after one inning.

They added two more in the second on an RBI single by Juneiker Caceres and a sacrifice fly by Yeiferth Castillo, extending their lead to 7-0.

Dalton Neuschwander was a bright spot for the Shorebirds as he threw the longest outing of his pro career, going four innings with three strikeouts while allowing just one run.

In the fifth, the Howlers added a run on an RBI single by Luis De La Cruz, then scored two more in the sixth on a pair of bases-loaded walks, taking a 10-0 advantage.

A throwing error in the eighth plated another run for the Howlers, making it 11-0.

Hill City added six more runs in the ninth, making it 17-0.

Delmarva ended the shutout in the ninth with a bases-loaded walk to Juan Ortega, but the Howlers closed out the game and won the series opener 17-1.

Both starters factored into the final decision, as Aidan Major (1-0) earned the win and Denton Biller (1-1) took the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds will look to bounce back Wednesday, with Brayan Orrantia taking the mound against Nelson Keljo for Hill City. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from April 28, 2026

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