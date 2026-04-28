Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes at Myrtle Beach 4.28

Published on April 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster:

* RHP Kyle DeGroat has been transferred to the ACL Royals active roster

There are no corresponding moves. The Fireflies active roster now sits at 29.

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The Fireflies kick-off a series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at 6:35 pm at Pelicans Ballpark. LHP Jordan Woods (1-0, 0.69 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Noah Edders (0-2, 7.36 ERA).

The Fireflies return home May 12 for a six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads. The homestand will include Touch a Truck Night, May 15 with big rigs throughout the ballpark and a hard hat giveaway for the first 1,000 in attendance thanks to E.F. Martin. The club will also host Star Wars Night presented by O.B. One Communications Saturday, May 16. Stick around post-game for a galactic fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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FIREFLIES SPLIT DOUBLEHEADER, SERIES WITH AUGUSTA: The Fireflies split their doubleheader with the Augusta GreenJackets Sunday at Segra Park. Columbia took game one 6-2 before dropping game two 4-0. The two teams split the six-game set at Segra Park. Game One The Columbia pitching staff paced the way with a 6-2 win in game one over the Augusta GreenJackets. Jose Gutierrez, Max Martin and Jhon Reyes combined for Columbia's second one-hitter of the season in the victory. The Fireflies took the lead in the bottom of the first inning. Sean Gamble lined a single to center field to start the inning, then came around on a Brooks Bryan single to make it 1-0. The next inning, Stone Russell mashed a 106 MPH homer 394 feet over the left-center wall to give the Fireflies a 2-0 advantage. Game Two The Fireflies bats were silenced in a 4-0 loss to the GreenJackets in game two of the twin bill. Augusta jumped on the scoreboard first in game two. Luis Guanipa hammered his third homer of the season to right field with two outs in the bottom of the first to give the GreenJackets a 1-0 lead.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has been one of the best units in professional baseball this season. After the first three full series of play, the Fireflies rotation is 2-3 with a 3.17 ERA over 82.1 innings this season. Their ERA is the best starting ERA in the Carolina League and the 13th-best rotation ERA in Minor League Baseball. The Vancouver Canadians lead the way with a 2.21 ERA over their first 77.1 innings as a group. The Fireflies rotation also boasts two of the top five qualifying pitchers in the Carolina League. Hiro Wyatt is second in the circuit with a 1.04 ERA through 17.1 innings of work across his first four starts and Blake Wolters isn't far behind. The righty holds a 1.59 ERA through 17 innings in four games this year, which is good for fourth in the league. Hickory's Jesus Lafalaise leads the pack with a 1.00 ERA.

BLISTERING BRYAN: Tuesday night backstop Brooks Bryan clobbered his third homer of the 2026 season. Bryan is tied for fourth in the circuit with 10 extra-base hits across his first 15 games played this season. The Alabama native leads the Fireflies in RBI (16) and is second in total bases (35) and fifth in on-base percentage (.366). The backstop is also one of seven Fireflies players to swipe at least four bags this season.

ROCKING RUSSELL: Sunday, Stone Russell mashed his first homer of the season in Columbia's game one victory over Augusta. The infielder has led the way in on-base percentage with the Fireflies this season (.403) and now he is tied for fourth on the team in extra-base hits (four). If that weren't enough, Russell also has the third-longest errorless stretch in the field in the Carolina League. It has been 18 games since he has committed an error.

CHOURIO CRUISES: Wednesday, Kendry Chourio continued his strong start in his second season in the Carolina League. The Venezuela native spun five scoreless innings with a handful of strikeouts. He held Charleston to three hits and one walk in the performance. Chourio now has 9.2 scoreless innings in his last two starts. He has punched out 11 opponents on the run and has maintained a 0.41 WHIP. Through three startrs, Chourio ranks fifth in the Carolina League in ERA, strikeouts and WHIP. He's also fourth in innings pitched and sixth in opposing average. The righty was recently added to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list. He is currently listed as the 97th-best prospect. With the news, 2022 Fireflies catcher Carter Jensen has graduated from Pipeline's Top 100 List and 2024 catcher Blake Mitchell currently sits in the 67 slot. It's the second time in three years Columbia has had an active member on the list.







Carolina League Stories from April 28, 2026

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