Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Augusta 4.25

Published on April 25, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies kick-off their weekend with a 6:05 pm contest against the Augusta GreenJackets at Segra Park. RHP Jose Gutierrez (0-1, 6.92 ERA) takes the slab for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Zach Royse (1-0, 4.05 ERA).

Tonight is Princesses and Pirates Night presented by SC DSS. Join the Fireflies at Segra Park as live princesses and pirates take over the ballpark for a night of family fun. Plus, there will be fireworks after the game. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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FIREFLIES FALL 11-10 IN BACK-AND-FORTH AFFAIR: The Fireflies mounted three comebacks throughout the nine inning matchup with the Augusta GreenJackets, but ultimately fell short by inches in an 11-10 loss Friday evening at Segra Park. With one out in the bottom of the ninth and runners on second and third, Connor Rasmussen flew out to centerfield against Matthieu Curtis. On the play, both JC Vanek and Roni Cabrera tried to tag. On a bang-bang play, Luis Guanipa threw the ball to third and Juan Mateo tagged out Cabrera before Vanek crossed the plate to seal the deal. The GreenJackets rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth inning to take the lead. After Yeri Perez and Randy Ramnarace (BS, 3; L, 0-3) walked the bases loaded with no one out, Ramnarace forced a fly out and a pop out to keep Columbia in front with two outs. Then Tate Southisene drilled a bases clearing double off the wall in right field to clear the bases and upend Columbia 11-10.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has been one of the best units in professional baseball this season. Despite a tough start from Michael Lombardi Friday night, the Fireflies rotation is 2-2 with a 2.89 ERA over 74.2 innings this season. Their ERA is the best starting ERA in the Carolina League and the eighth-best rotation ERA in Minor League Baseball. The Vancouver Canadians lead the way with a 2.48 ERA over their first 69 innings as a group. The Fireflies rotation also boasts the top two qualifying pitchers in the Carolina League. Hiro Wyatt leads the way with a 1.04 ERA through 17.1 innings of work across his first four starts and Blake Wolters isn't far behind. The righty holds a 1.59 ERA through 17 innings in four games this year. The top non-Fireflies pitcher in the Carolina League is Alexander Meckley who has a 1.62 ERA in four games (two starts) for the Fredericksburg Nationals this season.

HAPPY HAMMOND: Last night, Josh Hammond's Carolina League best on-base streak came to a halt at 17-consecutive games. During the run, Columbia's infielder has a .432 on-base percentage. If that weren't enough, Hammond was also riding an eight-game hitting streak. Hammond was batting .455 (15-33) with four doubles, a homer and nine runs scored during the stretch. The hitting streak is the second-longest active hitting streak in the Carolina League this season.

BLISTERING BRYAN: Tuesday night backstop Brooks Bryan clobbered his third homer of the 2026 season. Bryan is tied for fourth in the circuit with 10 extra-base hits across his first 15 games played this season. The Alabama native leads the Fireflies in RBI (15) and is second in total bases (33) and fifth in on-base percentage (.369). The backstop is also one of seven Fireflies players to swipe at least four bags this season.

CHOURIO CRUISES: Wednesday, Kendry Chourio continued his strong start in his second season in the Carolina League. The Venezuela native spun five scoreless innings with a handful of strikeouts. He held Charleston to three hits and one walk in the performance. Chourio now has 9.2 scoreless innings in his last two starts. He has punched out 11 opponents on the run and has maintained a 0.41 WHIP. Through three startrs, Chourio ranks fifth in the Carolina League in ERA, strikeouts and WHIP. He's also fourth in innings pitched and sixth in opposing average. The righty was recently added to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list. He is currently listed as the 97th-best prospect. With the news, 2022 Fireflies catcher Carter Jensen has graduated from Pipeline's Top 100 List and 2024 catcher Blake Mitchell currently sits in the 67 slot. It's the second time in three years Columbia has had an active member on the list.







Carolina League Stories from April 25, 2026

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Augusta 4.25 - Columbia Fireflies

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