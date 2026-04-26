Shorebirds Win Fourth Straight to Secure Series Victory

Published on April 25, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (8-12) secured their first series win of the season, defeating the Wilson Warbirds (7-13) 4-1.

Edwin Amparo put the Shorebirds on the board first in the second with a two-run homer, giving Delmarva a 2-0 lead.

The Shorebirds held a 2-0 lead for most of the night, as their pitching staff kept Wilson's offense hitless. The Warbirds broke up the no-hit bid in the seventh on a single by Luis Lameda.

Delmarva added some much-needed insurance in the bottom half of the inning when Joshua Liranzo cranked his second home run of the season, putting the Shorebirds in front 4-0.

With two outs in the top of the ninth, the Warbirds ended the shutout with a solo home run from Jose Anderson, making it 4-1. Adrian Heredia secured the final out for the Shorebirds, giving them their fourth straight win and their first series victory of the season.

Fermin Magallanes (1-0) earned his first win in relief, while Wilson starting pitcher Tyler Renz (1-1) took the loss.

Delmarva will try to close out the series with a fifth consecutive win on Sunday, as Kiefer Lord takes the mound for his second start of the week against Miqueas Mercedes for the Warbirds. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from April 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.