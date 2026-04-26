Fireflies Washed Away April 25, 2026 vs Augusta

Published on April 25, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies and Augusta GreenJackets game scheduled for April 25, 2026 has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow night at Segra Park at 3:30 pm. Gates for the contest will open at 3 pm.

The two teams will play two, seven inning games that will have a 30-45 minute break between games. Both teams have yet to announce their starting pitchers for tomorrow's twin bill.

Tomorrow night is Mason's 10th Birthday Party! Join us at Segra Park for tons of mascot shenanigans and post-game runs the bases presented by Bang Back Pinball Lounge along with a full team post-game autograph session. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.







Carolina League Stories from April 25, 2026

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