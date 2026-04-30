Fireflies Late Rally Falls Short in 7-3 Loss

Published on April 29, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Henry Ramos of the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Henry Ramos of the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Fireflies outfielder Henry Ramos connected on his first homer of the season as the Fireflies scored three of the last four runs Wednesday at Pelicans Ballpark, but it wasn't enough as Columbia fell 7-3 to Myrtle Beach.

The Pelicans scored four, unearned runs in the first inning to claim their lead. A fielding error from Josh Hammond on a hot shot to short put runners on the corners for Josiah Hartshorn, who drew a walk to load the bases. After that, Michael Carico and Logan Poteet both lifted sacrifice flies to right to give the Pelicans a 2-0 advantage. Jose Escobar capped off the frame with a two-out, two-run homer.

Eli Lovich led off the second inning with his second homer of the series. The solo shot made it a 5-0 game in favor of the home team. The Pelicans scored one more run off Blake Wolters (L, 1-1) prior to the end of his outing. Alexis Hernandez doubled to kick-off the fifth inning, then Ty Southisene reached on an error that scored Hernandez and made it 6-0 in favor of the Pelicans.

Wolters worked 4.2 innings and allowed six runs, only one of which was earned. He struck out five before exiting the game. The righty now has a 1.66 ERA on the season, which is the top mark amongst Carolina League pitchers who have tallied at least 20 innings.

JC Vanek got the Fireflies on the board late. He drew a lead-off walk in the seventh and came around on an error from Alexis Hernandez to cut the Pelicans' lead to 6-1. In the ninth, Vanek drew a one out walk that allowed Henry Ramos to come to the dish with a pair of outs. The left fielder connected on his first homer of 2026 to make it a four-run game. Ramos has now played seven games in the lead-off spot and he is 13-29 (.448) with a double, triple and homer.

Columbia continues their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow night at 6:35 pm at Pelicans Ballpark. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-0, 1.04 ERA) takes the slab for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Edwardo Melendez (1-0, 1.54 ERA).

The Fireflies return home May 12 for a six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads. The homestand will include Touch a Truck Night, May 15 with big rigs throughout the ballpark and a hard hat giveaway for the first 1,000 in attendance thanks to E.F. Martin. The club will also host Star Wars Night presented by O.B. One Communications Saturday, May 16. Stick around post-game for a galactic fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from April 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.