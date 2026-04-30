GreenJackets Shut out for First Time in Midweek Loss

Published on April 29, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Having homered five times and scored twelve runs last night, the GreenJacket offense could not replicate its performance, as Augusta had just five hits in total and lost 6-0 to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Wednesday night.

For the second consecutive night, Kannapolis (7-16) jumped out to an early lead, taking advantage of a defensive miscue to push across the game's first run. After back-to-back outs to start the night from Derek Vartanian, Javier Mogollon hit a dribbler to short that was booted by Alex Lodise, extending the inning. Matthew Boughton followed with a double down the left field line, and Mogollon hustled home to score the game's first run.

The Ballers tacked on in the very next inning, utilizing the same power-heavy strategy that Augusta found so much success with yesterday. James Taussig yanked the first pitch of the inning down the left field line for a double, and Marcelo Alcala followed with a two-run laser beam over the left field wall for his first homer of the year.

The early bout of offense would be more than enough, as Augusta (13-10) had no answer for the series of arms they faced over the evening. Blaine Wynk was tasked with the start, still on an innings limit as he returns from injury, and made the most of his short stint on the hill. Wynk scattered three hits in three innings, stranding men in scoring position in each one to set the tone and stay in front.

Once the Ballers went to the bullpen, Augusta had no answer, as four different arms combined for six scoreless innings of relief with just two hits allowed and ten strikeouts. Chief among them was Jackson Nove, a lefty who tossed three brilliant frames with six punchouts as he picked up his first professional win. The only hit of the day came from Juan Mateo, who added intrigue to his repertoire as he debuted a new trait by switch-hitting for the first time as a pro and blooping a single from the right side.

While Augusta struggled to get on the board, Kannapolis went largely dormant, as Vartanian worked into the sixth without a hit allowed after the Alcala homer. Kade Woods replaced Vartanian with two men aboard, and struck out a pair of hitters to strand men in scoring position.

The bullpen's run of success came to a close in the top of the eighth, as the Cannon Ballers pulled away in Jay Woolfolk's second inning of his home debut. Woolfolk allowed a one-out single to Boughton, and Rylan Galvan followed with a two-run blast of his own to add to the lead. Alcala followed two hitters later with his second homer of the day, creating a six-run margin that would not be overcome.

Augusta had no answer in the late goings, as Trey Cooper, Marco Barrios, and Pierce George each posted scoreless innings to secure the Ballers' second shutout of the year. The Jackets were held off the scoreboard through nine innings for the first time this year, and now have shown both boom and bust potential in the first two games of this series. Game three of six this week is tomorrow at 7:05, with Landon Beidelschies and Caedmon Parker each looking for their first professional wins.







Carolina League Stories from April 29, 2026

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