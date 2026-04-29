Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Myrtle Beach 4.29

Published on April 29, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at Pelicans Ballpark at 6:35 pm. RHP Blake Wolters (1-0, 1.59 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP David Bracho (0-0, 4.97 ERA).

The Fireflies return home May 12 for a six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads. The homestand will include Touch a Truck Night, May 15 with big rigs throughout the ballpark and a hard hat giveaway for the first 1,000 in attendance thanks to E.F. Martin. The club will also host Star Wars Night presented by O.B. One Communications Saturday, May 16. Stick around post-game for a galactic fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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FOUR-RUN SEVENTH NOT ENOUGH TO CLAIM OPENER: The Columbia Fireflies stormed ahead in the seventh to take a three-run lead, but it wasn't enough as the Pelicans rallied for four unanswered. Columbia dropped the opener 7-6 at Pelicans Ballpark. Columbia stormed ahead with a four-run top of the seventh inning. Roni Cabrera belted a broken bat double to left field with one out to start the frame. After a Daniel Lopez walk, Henry Ramos batted one back to pitcher Daniel Avitia that the reliever threw wild to first, which allowed Cabrera and Lopez to score to give Columbia a 4-3 lead. Ramos advanced to third on the play. Sean Gamble was hit by a pitch to set the table for Josh Hammond who muscled a two-run double to make the score 6-3 in favor of the visitors. The double gave Hammond 10 RBI on the season.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has been one of the best units in professional baseball this season. After the first three full series of play, the Fireflies rotation is 2-3 with a 3.23 ERA over 86.1 innings this season. Their ERA is the best starting ERA in the Carolina League and the 11th-best in Minor League Baseball. The Vancouver Canadians lead the way with a 2.19 ERA over their first 82.1 innings as a group. The Fireflies rotation also boasts two of the top five qualifying pitchers in the Carolina League. Hiro Wyatt is second in the circuit with a 1.04 ERA through 17.1 innings of work across his first four starts and Blake Wolters isn't far behind. The righty holds a 1.59 ERA through 17 innings in four games this year, which is good for fourth in the league. Hickory's Jesus Lafalaise leads the pack with a 1.00 ERA. Columbia leads the Carolina League in ERA with a 4.17 mark. Hickory is in second with an ERA of 4.25.

BLISTERING BRYAN: Tuesday night backstop Brooks Bryan clobbered his third homer of the 2026 season. Bryan is tied for fourth in the circuit with 10 extra-base hits across his first 15 games played this season. The Alabama native leads the Fireflies in RBI (16) and is second in total bases (35) and fifth in on-base percentage (.366). The backstop is also one of seven Fireflies players to swipe at least four bags this season.

ROCKING RUSSELL: Sunday, Stone Russell mashed his first homer of the season in Columbia's game one victory over Augusta. The infielder has the Fireflies second-best on-base percentage this season (.398) and now he is tied for fourth on the team in extra-base hits (four). If that weren't enough, Russell also has the third-longest errorless stretch in the field in the Carolina League. It has been 18 games since he has committed an error.

CHOURIO CRUISES: Wednesday, Kendry Chourio continued his strong start in his second season in the Carolina League. The Venezuela native spun five scoreless innings with a handful of strikeouts. He held Charleston to three hits and one walk in the performance. Chourio now has 9.2 scoreless innings in his last two starts. He has punched out 11 opponents on the run and has maintained a 0.41 WHIP. Through three startrs, Chourio ranks fifth in the Carolina League in ERA, strikeouts and WHIP. He's also fourth in innings pitched and sixth in opposing average. The righty was recently added to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list. He is currently listed as the 97th-best prospect. With the news, 2022 Fireflies catcher Carter Jensen has graduated from Pipeline's Top 100 List and 2024 catcher Blake Mitchell currently sits in the 67 slot. It's the second time in three years Columbia has had an active member on the list.







Carolina League Stories from April 29, 2026

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Myrtle Beach 4.29 - Columbia Fireflies

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