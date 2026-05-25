Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: May 26-31

Published on May 25, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies host a key series with The Charleston RiverDogs (Class-A, Tampa Bay Rays) before playing 18 of their next 24 games on the road. The RiverDogs enter the weekend tied with the Augusta GreenJackets for the best record in the South Division five games in front of Columbia.

Miller Lite $2 Tuesday

Tickets: Tuesday, May 26 at 7:05 pm

It's time for one of the best, family affordable deals in Columbia. Come to Segra Park and come hungry because hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite are available for just $2. Start off the week on a high note with Fireflies baseball and a great meal.

CVETs Dog Days of Summer

Tickets: Wednesday, May 27 at 7:05 pm

It's the dog days of summer and you can bring your favorite canine with you to the game tonight! That's right, when you purchase a lawn ticket, your dog gets in FREE. So come for the baseball and stick around for the endless pets this Wednesday. Plus, enjoy $5 Whiteclaw seltzers while you're at the game.

Budweiser Thirsty Thursday

Tickets: Thursday, May 28 at 7:05 pm

The affordable fun at Segra Park continues this Thursday. It's a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday where fans can enjoy $1.50 Budweiser cans and hot dogs. Enjoy a cold beverage, a hot dog and some Fireflies baseball to jump-start your weekend this Thursday!

Margaritaville Night presented by South Carolina Education Lottery

Tickets: Friday, May 29 at 7:05 pm

Kick off the weekend island-style. Listen and vibe to live island music from the band Pantasia and grab a cheeseburger at your ballpark paradise. Remember to come early because the first 1,000 in attendance will receive an exclusive Fireflies Hawaiian shirt. Waste away with us for Margaritaville night!

Super Villain Night

Tickets: Saturday, May 30 at 6:05 pm

Sometimes it's good to be bad. We're taking a walk on the dark side with a villain-themed night ending with a booming fireworks display. It'll be pleasantly evil. Expect a certain mascot to be a bit mischievous to impress the other bad guys. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite villain costumes.

Negro League Celebration on a Kids Sunday Funday presented by The COMET

Tickets: Sunday, May 31 at 5:05 pm

Join us for a special salute to baseball history with the Negro Leagues Baseball Hall of Fame traveling exhibit. We are honored to welcome Sean Gibson for a celebration of the legacy of the Negro Leagues. After the game, the team will have a post-game autograph session presented by E.F. Martin and Kids can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge.

Scouting the Opponent

The Charleston RiverDogs are one of the top teams in the Carolina League again this season. After the Fireflies split their six-game series in Charleston in April, the Fireflies play host to the RiverDogs, who are tied for first in the South Division heading into the weekend.

After the promotion of catcher Caden Bodine at the start of the week, the RiverDogs will look toward Georgia native and first round pick Daniel Pierce to take another step towards leading the offensive attack. The 19-year-old is hitting .250 with four homers and 24 RBI this season. Pierce jumped out of the gates well, earning a Player of the Week Award in April. Charleston also boasts Tampa Bay top prospects Taitn Gray, Brailer Guerrero and Cooper Flemming on their roster.

Charleston's leader on the pitching staff this season has been eighth rounder Aidan Cremarosa. The IMG product is 4-0 with a 2.54 ERA and he leads the Carolina League with 55 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting .177 against the righty which has helped lead him to a 0.77 WHIP across his first 39 innings.







Carolina League Stories from May 25, 2026

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