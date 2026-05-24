Fireflies Win Game One, Game Two Postponed

Published on May 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







AUGUSTA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies won the first game of a scheduled doubleheader with the Augusta GreenJackets 6-4 Saturday night at SRP Park. Game two was postponed due to impending rain. The second game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow afternoon at SRP Park scheduled for 3:30. Both games will be seven innings with a half-hour break in-between them.

Game One

The Fireflies earned a two-day 6-4 win over the Augusta GreenJackets Saturday in game one of a doubleheader. Jordan Woods provided five one-run innings that paired with a four-run seventh lifted Columbia over Augusta for the first time this week.

Columbia pulled away in the top of the seventh inning. JC Vanek walked and Roni Cabrera pulled a two-out double down the left field line to set the table. After a Henry Ramos walk, Sean Gamble and Josh Hammond roped back-to-back two RBI doubles off Zach Royse (L, 2-2) to push the Fireflies to a 5-1 lead.

Jordan Woods (W, 3-0) was masterful again for Columbia. The southpaw spun five innings and allowed a single run off three hits. Woods struck out eight GreenJackets to give him 54 on the season. He now has the second-most strikeouts on the season behind Charleston's Aidan Cremarosa, who has 56.

The Fireflies broke through first in the top of the fourth. Josh Hammond started the frame by lacing a double down the left field line. Next, Brooks Bryan lined a single to left to put runners on the corners. Hyungchan Um broke the dead heat by dribbling a single up the middle to score Hammond from third.

The Fireflies kicked off a pitcher's duel with the Augusta GreenJackets at 7:10. Kendry Chourio and Ethan Bagwell both worked two scoreless innings with three strikeouts and the two combined to throw 51 pitches before a storm popped up and the tarp came on the field.

Jhon Reyes (S, 1) recorded the final three outs for Columbia. He allowed three inherited runners to score from a wild pitch and a Dalton McIntyre double, but tightened up after, retiring the bottom third of Augusta's lineup in order to close out the game.

The Fireflies close out their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow night at SRP Park at 6:05 pm. LHP Darwin Rodriguez (1-2, 2.93 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Augusta counters with righty Davis Polo (1-1, 4.08 ERA).

Columbia returns home Tuesday, May 26-Sunday, May 31. The team will celebrate Margaritaville Night presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery Friday, May 29. The first 1,000 in attendance will receive a free Fireflies-themed Hawaiian t-shirt. After that, Saturday, May 30 is Super Villain Night. Take a walk on the dark side at Segra Park and enjoy a pleasantly evil post-game fireworks show. Reserve your seat today at FirefliesTickets.com.







Carolina League Stories from May 23, 2026

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