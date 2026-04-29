Star Wars Jersey Auction Live
Published on April 29, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Hickory Crawdads News Release
Star Wars Night is Friday, May 8th at LP Frans Stadium! The Crawdads will be wearing specialty Star Wars jerseys during the game that are up for bid now!
The jersey auction is live through May 8th at 9pm. The auction is online through MiLB Auctions. Bids placed in the final minutes of the auction will extend the item's auction to allow for counter-bidding. Each jersey will come with a certificate of authenticity.
View Star Wars Auction
Friday will be packed full of promotions, don't miss an incrawdible night!
-Star Wars Night with costumed fan performers
-Post-Game Star Wars themed firework show
-Performances by the Sims Country Cloggers (pre-game, in-game and post-game)
-Scout Night
-Salute to Scrubs (medical professionals can get 2 free tickets with work ID) by Grace Heights Health & Rehabilitation
Carolina League Stories from April 29, 2026
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- Star Wars Jersey Auction Live - Hickory Crawdads
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