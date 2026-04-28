Crawdads Return May 5th

Published on April 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







"May 5th"

Tuesday, May 5th at 7pm

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are coming to town to kick off a six-game homestand starting Tuesday Night.

In honor of Cinco de Mayo, the Crawdads will play as their Llamas de Hickory identity. The Llamas, presented by the Greater Hickory International Council, are part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion program to embrace and celebrate Latino culture.

Grab a $1 hot dog and bring your pup for Dollar Dog Tuesday by Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM.

Tuesdays at the Frans also mean craft beer is half off thanks to Lowes Foods.

Tuesday will begin Salute to Scrubs Week thanks to Grace Heights Health & Rehabilitation. Medical Professionals can get two free tickets to the game with a work ID or other form of verification.

"May 6th"

Wednesday, May 6th at 6pm

On Wednesday, the Crawdads will host Autism Acceptance Night in partnership with the Hickory Learning Group. The first 250 people will get a tee shirt as gates open at 5pm.

It's also Purr in the Park! It'll be a pawsitively good time as we welcome cats out to the ballpark. Cats must on a leash or in a carrier.

Salute to Scrubs by Grace Heights Health & Rehabilitation continues.

Wednesday evening will be a Kids Win Wednesday by Arby's. Kids 12 and under can get a free ticket, meal voucher, and amusement wristband. Tickets must be done in person at the ticket office.

"May 7th"

Thursday, May 7th at 11am

The Crawdads will be in action Thursday morning as they welcome local school groups to the ballpark for Education Day courtesy of Dippin' Dots. Senior groups are also encouraged to attend as part of Senior Day.

Salute to Scrubs by Grace Heights Health & Rehabilitation continues.

"May 8th"

Friday, May 8th at 7pm

May the Force be with us on Friday night as the Crawdads celebrate Star Wars Night! The Crawdads will wear specialty jerseys as part of the evening that will be auctioned off via the MiLB Auctions platform. Fans are encouraged to dress in their jedi robes or other themed costumes for the occasion!

Following the game, the Crawdads will shoot off fireworks thanks to Big Dawg 92.1.

Salute to Scrubs Week by Grace Heights Health & Rehabilitation will wrap up with Friday's game.

"May 9th"

Saturday, May 9th at 7pm

Get ready for a big Saturday smackdown as the Crawdads celebrate Wrestling Night! The first 1,000 fans will get a themed jersey thanks to Pepsi and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM. Gates will open at 6pm for the giveaway.

"May 10th"

Sunday, May 10th at 2pm

Say thank you for Mom for all that she does and bring her out to the ballpark! The first 100 moms will get a carnation courtesy of Whitfield's Flowers & More.

Sundays at the Frans are Church Bulletin Sundays. Fans who bring a church bulletin to the ticket office can get a discounted $6 ticket thanks to Harrison's. The Crawdads will then donate $4 back to the bulletin's respective church.







Carolina League Stories from April 28, 2026

Crawdads Return May 5th - Hickory Crawdads

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