Flemming Clutches Up, RiverDogs Push Past Fayetteville in Ten Innings
Published on April 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Charleston RiverDogs News Release
Charleston, N.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs battled back to earn an exhilarating 4-3 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers in ten innings on Tuesday night in front of 3,950 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
The win earned the RiverDogs their third walk-off win of the month. All four of their last home wins have come after trailing past the sixth.
The RiverDogs struck first in the bottom of the first, whehn Taitn Gray lined an RBI single to left to push Charleston ahead 1-0. Gray has driven in a run in four straight games.
Fayetteville punched back immediately in the top of the second on RBI singles from Nick Monistere and Arturo Flores to make it 2-1.
The back-and-forth battle continued in the bottom of the third when Cooper Flemming grounded an RBI single to left that knotted the game at 2-2.
After the Woodpeckers took a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth, the RiverDogs evened the score on a seventh inning error.
RiverDogs pitching kept the game tied with one of their most dominant performances of the year. Jacob Hartlaub and Yereny Teus delivered four shutout innings, that included eleven strikeouts.
In the bottom of the tenth, Flemming stepped to the plate and sent a walk-off sacrifice fly to center that scored Caden Bodine and secured the 4-3 victory. Flemming has spearheaded two walk-off wins already this season.
With the victory, the RiverDogs moved to 13-9 while Fayetteville fell to 9-13. The two return to The Joe tomorrow for game two of the series with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Pregame coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.
Ballpark Fun:
Dog Day Tuesday was a big hit at The Joe, drawing 3,950 fans, and more than a few four-legged ones. While pups of every shape and size were welcome, the dachshunds were clearly the stars of the evening. Wiener dogs could be spotted everywhere throughout the night, and the fun kicked off early with the always-entertaining wiener dog races that had the crowd on their feet and full of energy.
The dachshund love didn't stop there. The first 500 fans through the gates went home with a "Riverweens" T-shirt, and those shirts became a familiar sight across the ballpark as the night went on. While there were plenty of other dog breeds in attendance, the wiener dogs stole the show without question.
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Charleston RiverDogs douse Cooper Flemming
Carolina League Stories from April 28, 2026
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