FredNats Survive Hickory Rally, Hold on to Win Series Opener 13-12

Published on April 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals just did enough to hold on in a wild, 13-12 series-opening win over the Hickory Crawdads. The FredNats took an 11-0 lead after just three innings, but the Crawdads didn't go down without a fight.

The offense started early for Fredericksburg. In the bottom of the first, the Nationals loaded the bases, but only brought home one run as Coy James hit into a fielder's choice. In the second inning, the offense kicked into gear, again loading the bases, but this time found more success. With two outs, Luke Dickerson hit a single to the right side to bring home two. The next batter, Coy James, continued the rally with a second straight two RBI double. Then, Jacob Walsh brought his infield partner home with a triple to put the FredNats up 6-0.

The early game offensive explosion continued for the FredNats in the third, as they once again put runners on, but this time to start the inning. After Jack Moroknek walked to lead off the inning and Nick Peoples was hit by a pitch, Jordan Williams crushed his second double in as many innings to bring home Moroknek. The FredNats continued to move through the lineup, adding another run on a bases-loaded walk, then scoring three more after an error with the bases loaded to take an 11-0 lead.

On the mound, Alexander Meckley put together another solid start for the FredNats. The right-hander was best in his first three innings, facing just one over the minimum before getting into some trouble, allowing his first two runs of the game in the fourth. The Crawdads added four more in the bottom of the fifth, and two in the bottom of the seventh. Two-run home runs were the name of the game, with three in a span of just four innings. The Crawdads put two more on the board in the 8th to make it an 11-10 game.

Jacob Walsh stepped up with a huge, two-run blast into right-center field to give the FredNats some insurance. But that wasn't it for this one. The Crawdads made things very interesting in the ninth, putting together a two-out rally to load the bases. Hickory scored runs on a passed ball and balk before Cesar Rojas struck out the Carolina League RBI leader Deward Tovar to give the FredNats the win.

With the victory, Fredericksburg moves into first place in the Carolina League standings. The FredNats and Crawdads are both 15-7, but the Nationals' +53 run differential gives them the tiebreaker. The top two teams in the Carolina League are back in action tomorrow at 11:05am for an Education Day matinee at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.







Carolina League Stories from April 28, 2026

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