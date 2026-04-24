FredNats' Rally Spoiled in 10-4 Loss to Salem

Published on April 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







SALEM, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals' rally fell short on Thursday night, dropping game three of the series to the Salem RidgeYaks 10-4. The game is the first game-three of a series the FredNats have dropped, and is also the first time the FredNats have fallen behind 2-1 in a series this season.

Miguel Sime Jr. once again started for Fredericksburg, tossing 2.2 innings and striking out five. After allowing a triple and a home run, Sime navigated through the second inning and got the first two outs of the third, before exiting at 55 pitches. Luke Johnson pitched three innings in relief for the FredNats, beginning in the third. After two errors in the inning assisted Salem in scoring four runs, Johnson twirled two scoreless frames to close his outing, while the FredNats rallied.

In the fifth, Nick Hollfield broke up a no-hit bid with a double, later scoring the FredNats' first run. In the next inning, the FredNats would score three runs all on two outs after an error extended the inning, cutting the lead to 6-4. In the seventh, the FredNats brought the tying run to the plate with a man in scoring position and two outs, but the top of the order could not get another run in. In the bottom half, a Skylar King home run made it 8-4, before a three run onslaught after leadoff free passes increased the Salem lead to 10-4. The FredNats stranded two in the ninth, and dropped the third game of the series.

The FredNats offense struggled for the second time in the series, mustering just five hits, including none in the first four innings. Miguel Sime Jr. picked up the losing decision after the FredNats failed to tie the game.

The FredNats will continue with the series on Friday night, in a 6:35 p.m. first pitch bout with the RidgeYaks. RHP Landon Harmon will pitch for Fredericksburg against RHP Madinson Frias.







Carolina League Stories from April 23, 2026

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