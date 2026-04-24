Two-Run Lead Not Enough for Kannapolis in 10-9 Loss to Charleston

Published on April 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The top three bats in the order manufactured seven of Kannapolis' 11 hits in Thursday night's game, but the Cannon Ballers fell just short of their second win of the week in a, 10-9 defeat to the Charleston RiverDogs at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the loss, the Ballers now are 1-2 on the week and 5-13 on the season. The RiverDogs leap to two games above .500 at 10-8, taking the series lead with a big outburst of offense in Thursday's matchup.

RHP Blaine Wynk tossed his usual three innings, allowing four runs on four hits with three strikeouts. LHP Jackson Nove followed with six strikeouts in three innings to tie his season-high, but the lefty gave up three runs on four hits of his own. RHP Ryan Schiefer came away with the loss against his former club, allowing three runs on four hits in 1.1 frames.

Charleston opened the scoring in the top of the first on an RBI groundout from Taitn Gray, putting up a total of six runs in the first four innings of the game. Caden Bodine's big game at the plate with a 4-for-4 night added the sixth run in the bottom of the fourth, putting the visitors ahead, 6-0, after four frames at the plate for the RiverDogs.

Arxy Hernandez opened Kannapolis' night of scoring in the bottom of the fourth with a sacrifice fly, scoring James Taussig. In the bottom of the fifth, Rylan Galvan and Matthew Boughton each added scoring with a two-RBI single and a sacrifice fly, respectively.

After Bodine added another RBI in the top of the sixth to make the game, 7-4, Charleston, Jaden Fauske pulled the Ballers to within one with a two-RBI triple, narrowly missing his first professional home run to score a pair. Boughton came through a few batters later to score Fauske and Galvan on an RBI double, giving Kannapolis their first lead. Taussig later notched a sac fly to put the Ballers in front, 9-7.

Charleston pulled back to a tied game in the top of the seventh with a bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch, taking the lead in the top of the eighth on a Bodine solo home run. Despite offense late, the Ballers fell short of a comeback, falling for the fourth time in their last five games.

RHP Caedmon Parker gets the ball to start for Kannapolis on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. between the Cannon Ballers and RiverDogs in the fourth game of a six-game series.

The 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers season is underway at Atrium Health Ballpark! Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, group experiences and 10-game mini plans for the 2026 season are available for purchase now. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visit kcballers.com for more information







Carolina League Stories from April 23, 2026

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