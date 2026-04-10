Bats Go Quiet for Kannapolis in 3-0 Loss to Hickory Thursday

Published on April 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Just four Kannapolis Cannon Ballers bats rallied a hit in Thursday night's game, proving to be too little against the Hickory Crawdads in a, 3-0, shutout loss at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The Ballers now fall to 2-4 with their second loss of the series, allowing the visiting Crawdads to leap to 4-2, second to only the surging Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

RHP Max Banks was the story for Kannapolis in Thursday's defeat. The right-hander tied a Riley Eikhoff by becoming the second Baller in as many days with a start to amass seven strikeouts. Banks allowed just one hit and one walk, shutting out Hickory over the early part of the game. LHP Jeremy Gonzalez (L, 0-1) followed Banks, struggling to keep runners off base with three runs allowed on three hits and two walks. LHP Trey Cooper and RHP Daniel Wright trailed Gonzalez, shutting out Hickory over the final 3.1 frames.

The Crawdads tallied all of Thursday's scoring, putting up two runs in the fifth on a Juan Sulbaran sacrifice bunt and an Angel Arredondo RBI single. Luis Marquez contributed a cushion run in the top of the sixth, singling to left to score Deward Tovar.

Kannapolis amassed four hits and three walks, getting a chance in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded, but a sharp groundout for Arxy Hernandez ended Thursday's game in favor of the visitors.

The Cannon Ballers will look to avenge their shutout defeat in the fourth of six games this week against the Hickory Crawdads on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m., with RHP Truman Pauley slated for his second start in a Kannapolis uniform.

The 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers season is underway at Atrium Health Ballpark! Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, group experiences and 10-game mini plans for the 2026 season are available for purchase now. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visit kcballers.com for more information.







Carolina League Stories from April 9, 2026

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