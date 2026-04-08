Ballers Shut out Crawdads with All-Around Effort in Wednesday's Contest

Published on April 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Billy Carlson and Nathan Archer drove in runs and four Ballers combined to allow two hits in a, 4-0, win for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers over the Hickory Crawdads Wednesday at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the win, the Cannon Ballers move to 2-3 on the season, notching their second win of the 2026 season at home. The Crawdads drop to 3-2, just one game ahead of Kannapolis in the South division standings.

RHP Riley Eikhoff tossed a gem with five shutout frames, striking out a team-high seven in his outing, allowing one hit and one walk along the way. LHP Jackson Nove followed suit, striking out three Crawdads with one hit and one walk. RHP Ryan Schiefer and RHP Pierce George tossed shutout eighth and ninth innings to hold the lead for Kannapolis against the Crawdads.

The Ballers did not get on the board until the bottom of the fifth, going ahead, 1-0, on a Carlson RBI single to score Kaleb Freeman. Two batters later, Rylan Galvan added an RBI single of his own, scoring Jaden Fauske to take a, 2-0, lead. Archer rounded out the inning with a bases-loaded walk to go ahead, 3-0, after five.

Archer contributed again in the bottom of the seventh, singling to left to drive in Boston Smith and give the Ballers extra cushion with a, 4-0, lead that they held onto for their second win of the season.

RHP Max Banks gets the start in game three of the series between the Ballers and Crawdads on Thursday night. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers season is underway at Atrium Health Ballpark! Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, group experiences and 10-game mini plans for the 2026 season are available for purchase now. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visit kcballers.com for more information.







Carolina League Stories from April 8, 2026

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