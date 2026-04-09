Augusta Wins Second Straight over Delmarva
Published on April 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (1-4) suffered their second consecutive defeat to the Augusta GreenJackets (2-3) on Wednesday, 11-1.
The Shoerbirds found themselves trailing early as the GreenJackets capitalized on three walks and a hit batter to take a 4-0 lead.
In the second, Delmarva pulled within three after DJ Layton scored on a wild pitch, making it a 4-1 game.
The GreenJackets scored two runs with two outs in the third, using RBI hits from Tanner Smith and Luis Sanchez to build their largest lead at 6-1.
A two-run double by Caden Merritt in the fourth extended Augusta's lead to 8-1.
Tate Southisene delivered the biggest swing for Augusta in the seventh by hitting a three-run homer to put the Shorebirds behind 11-1.
The Shorebirds offense was held to their lowest run total of the young season as Augusta surrendered just one, while allowing only one walk with 13 strikeouts in a game the GreenJackets would win 11-1.
Logan Forsythe (1-0) was awarded the win in relief, while Keeler Morfe (0-1) took the loss for Delmarva.
The Shorebirds will try to bounce back on Thursday with Kiefer Lord starting against Landon Beidelshies for Augusta. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.
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