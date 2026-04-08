Pelicans Shake up Fireflies, Secure Series Opener 5-1

Published on April 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C . - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (4-0) bested the Columbia Fireflies (1-3) 5-1 for a series opening win at Segra Park on Tuesday night.

The Pelicans found themselves down 1-0 entering the top of the third but ultimately tied the game. Eli Lovich and Ty Southisene cracked a one-out singles to put runners on first and second base. After a walk drawn by Josiah Hartshorn loaded the bases, Cole Mathis flew out into a sacrifice double play to make the score 1-1.

With the score deadlocked at 1-1 entering the top of the fourth, Myrtle Beach broke the tie. After Logan Poteet drew a leadoff walk, Alexey Lumpuy was plunked. A batter later Ludwing Espinoza hit a sacrifice fly that scored Poteet to make the score 2-1. Lovich followed with an RBI single that brought the score to 3-1.

The Pelicans struck again in the top of the seventh. Lovich got aboard on a walk and later moved to second on a throwing error. In the ensuing at-bat, Southisene roped an RBI single that brought home Lovich to give Myrtle Beach a 4-1 lead. After Southisene stole second, Hartshorn drew a walk and Mathis was hit-by-pitch. The next batter, Poteet lifted a sacrifice fly which scored Southisene to increase the Pelicans lead to 5-1.

RHP Mason McGwire (1-0, 0.00 ERA) received the win, RHP Darwin Rodriguez (0-1, 6.75 ERA) was tagged with the loss

Myrtle Beach and Columbia will continue their six-game series Wednesday night at Segra Park. First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM. The Pelicans will hand the ball to LHP Hayden Frank (0-0, 0.00) and the Fireflies will start RHP Jose Gutierrez (0-0, 2.70) on the bump.







Carolina League Stories from April 8, 2026

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