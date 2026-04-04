Mathis Mashes Go-Ahead Ninth Inning Homer, Birds Topple 'Dogs 5-4

Published on April 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (2-0) thwarted the Charleston RiverDogs (0-2) 5-4 at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park on Friday night.

The Pelicans trailed the RiverDogs 4-3 in the top of the ninth until Cole Mathis (2) launched a go-ahead two run blast which made the score 5-4.

For the second consecutive night, the Pelicans put up a run in the top of the first inning. Ty Southisene singled and was later retired on a force out by Josiah Hartshorn. After a wild pitch moved Hartshorn to second and a walk drawn by Mathis. Then Logan Poteet worked a walk to load the bases. The next batter Alexey Lumpuy hit an RBI single to make the score 1-0.

The RiverDogs responded in the bottom of the third. Taitn Gray and Brody Donay lined consecutive singles to set the RiverDogs up. A fielder's choice advanced both runners. In the next at-bat, Daniel Pierce reached on a fielder's choice which scored Gray to knot the game at 1-1. Cooper Flemming followed with a groundout to bring home Donay which gave the RiverDogs a 2-1 lead.

Myrtle Beach answered in the top of the fifth when Michael Carico (1) blasted a solo home run to tie the game at 2-2.

Charleston regained the lead the in the bottom of the fifth. Gray led off the frame with a triple and following a Derek Datil walk, scored on a groundout. In the ensuing at-bat Flemming roped an RBI single to increase the RiverDogs lead to 4-2.

The Pelicans clawed to within one run in the top of the seventh courtesy of a solo home run from Hartshorn (1)

RHP Jordan Henriquez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) received the win, RHP Jacob Hartlaub (0-1, 18.00 ERA) was tagged with the loss and a blown save.

The Pelicans and RiverDogs conclude their three-game series tomorrow night at "The Joe." First pitch is slated for 6:05 PM. Myrtle Beach will hand the ball to RHP David Bracho (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Charleston will start RHP Aidan Haugh (0-0, 0.00 ERA) on the rubber.







Carolina League Stories from April 3, 2026

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