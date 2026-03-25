Myrtle Beach Pelicans Unveil a New Ballpark Experience for the 2026 Season

Published on March 25, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are ushering in a new era at Pelicans Ballpark, unveiling a series of transformative upgrades for the 2026 season. Anchored in a commitment to community, innovation, and fan experience, the enhancements redefine what a day at the ballpark can be, transforming it into not just a place to watch baseball but a year-round destination for the entire Grand Strand and beyond.

"This is more than an investment in a ballpark, it's an investment in our community," said Ryan Moore, President of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. "Pelicans Ballpark has always belonged to the people of Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand, and these upgrades ensure it continues to be a place where families, friends, and fans come together to create lasting memories."

Fans are invited to attend the Season Kick-Off Celebration on Monday, April 13, for the unveiling of The Diamond at Pelicans Ballpark, a premier, first-of-its-kind event facility. During the event, attendees will be the first to experience this brand-new space; meet the 2026 Pelicans' players and coaches; and explore the ballpark's enhancements ahead of the home opener on April 14.

Rendering of the exterior view of Pelicans Ballpark and The DiamondEwing Cole

The Next Era of Pelicans Ballpark

Fans coming to Pelicans Ballpark in 2026 will immediately notice the enhancements, including:

The Diamond at Pelicans Ballpark, a 9,380-square-foot premier event space, is designed for versatility and built for unforgettable moments. This multi-use venue seamlessly adapts to a variety of event sizes and styles. With spaces that can accommodate groups of up to 625 people, The Diamond will support local and regional events, private rentals, sporting events, meetings, and more.

Rendering of The Diamond at Pelicans Ballpark when set up for a conferenceEwing Cole

Upgraded sights and sounds create a fully re-imagined game-day experience, with a brand-new sound system and nearly seven-and-a-half times more LED video than before with new outfield wall LEDs and a new high-tech 2,228-square-foot video board in right field. These significant video board upgrades, powered by GoVision™ and The LED Studio™, transform the entire ballpark experience and allows for a multitude of additional events beyond baseball.

Construction photo of the Pelicans' new high-tech video board, powered by GoVision™ and The LED Studio™Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Elevated comfort can be found in the ballpark with new seats throughout the seating bowl. Further upgrades can be found behind home plate, featuring 4Topps state-of-the-art Sport Mesh seating, creating airflow that reduces seat surface temperature by up to 50 degrees.

Construction photo of new seats installed during the renovation at Pelicans BallparkMyrtle Beach Pelicans

Construction photo of the new premium mesh seats by 4Topps installed behind home plateMyrtle Beach Pelicans

Expanded hospitality areas, including the new D.K. Mason Roofing Field Suite, meaning more groups can enjoy the game experience in a premier setting that brings guests closer to the on-field action at Pelicans Ballpark.

Rendering of the new D.K. Mason Field Suite at Pelicans BallparkMyrtle Beach Pelicans

In addition to the fan-facing improvements, major upgrades have been completed to the player and team facilities. These upgrades deliver a first-class experience for the Pelicans' MLB affiliate, the Chicago Cubs; establishes Pelicans Ballpark as a top-tier facility; and ensures Minor League Baseball's presence in Myrtle Beach for decades to come. The improvements include expanded home and visitor clubhouses; climate-controlled hitting tunnels; the addition of inclusive workspaces and female locker rooms; and many more updates.

Rendering of The Diamond at Pelicans Ballpark when setup for hitting tunnelsEwing Cole

Season Kick-Off Celebration for the Grand Strand Community

Baseball fans, local families, and more are invited to join the Myrtle Beach Pelicans for their Season Kick-Off Celebration event on Monday, April 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Officials will unveil The Diamond at Pelicans Ballpark, a premier, first-of-its-kind event facility with a ribbon cutting ceremony and offer the public a look inside the Grand Strand's newest event venue. During the event, guests can also be among the first to explore the newly renovated ballpark, meet the Myrtle Beach Pelicans team and more. Fans can RSVP for the event here.

Parking Updates for 2026 Season

As part of the broader enhancements at Pelicans Ballpark, the stadium will introduce paid parking for events. Beginning April 14, fans will have flexible, affordable parking options while the ballpark's friendly attendants with golf cart assistance continue to help guide the way. Game day parking at Pelicans Ballpark will be $10 per car and may be purchased in advance when buying tickets or the day of the game using cash or card upon arrival. Free parking is available for Myrtle Beach City residents with the City's decal and for Pelicans' season ticket members with packages of 22 games and above.

The Pelicans' 2026 season will begin on the road in Charleston on April 2. The home opener is set for April 14 against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. Tickets for the 2026 season are on sale now including single-game tickets and season memberships. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Box Office at Pelicans Ballpark. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.







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