Wilson Warbirds Announce Free Parking and Shuttle Service for All Home Games

Published on March 25, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds are making it easier than ever for fans to enjoy a Warbirds game at the ballpark this season. For the inaugural season, parking will be completely free for all home games.

Downtown Wilson features more than 1,720 free parking spaces across 15 city-owned lots, along with almost 500 free on-street parking spaces- all within a comfortable walking distance of the ballpark. With so many options available, fans can feel confident knowing parking will be simple and accessible on game days.

To make things even easier, complimentary shuttles will run continuously before, during, and after each game, providing a quick and convenient ride between parking areas and stadium entrances. This added service helps reduce congestion and ensures a smooth, enjoyable experience for families, groups, and visitors alike.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and take advantage of everything Downtown Wilson has to offer. Lot 22 (The Water Tower Lot), the Warbirds' main lot, opens 2.5 hours before first pitch, allowing fans plenty of time to explore local restaurants and bars to unique attractions, before the game.

"Providing free parking and convenient transportation options is another way we're making Warbirds games accessible and enjoyable for everyone." said Warbirds President Joe Ricciutti. "We encourage fans to park early and enjoy our wonderful downtown restaurants, bars, and attractions- many of which you'll pass along the way to the ballpark."

For parking map and information, game schedule, promotions, and tickets, visit WilsonWarbirds.com or call 919-269-2287.







Carolina League Stories from March 25, 2026

Wilson Warbirds Announce Free Parking and Shuttle Service for All Home Games - Wilson Warbirds

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