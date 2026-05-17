Rodriguez Rockets Wilson Past Hill City

Published on May 16, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - Tyler Rodriguez's two extra bases and three RBI in the late innings powered the Wilson Warbirds past the Hill City Howlers 8-4 on Saturday night at Wilson Ballpark.

For the second consecutive night, Wilson (18-20) struck first against Hill City (20-18) thanks to an RBI knock from Frederi Montero in the first inning to open up a 1-0 Warbirds lead.

The Howlers punched back in what was a crazy third inning. Jhorvic Abreus led off for Hill City and drove a home run to right field to tie the game at 1-1. Yaikel Mijares followed him up with a walk, and Robert Arias tripled right after to put Hill City in front 2-1. The inning didn't end there as a wild pitch from Jarette Bonet allowed Arias to score, making it 3-1 Hill City.

The Warbirds wore the punch on the chin and swung right back in the bottom of the third. Brady Ebel led off the frame with a double and came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Luis Lameda, bringing the game within a run at 3-2. With two outs, Fillipo Di Turi pinged a triple into right center field to plate Montero and tie the game 3-3. Kevin Garcia brought Di Turi in on a bloop single, seeing Wilson in front 4-3.

Trying to settle into the contest in the sixth, Jose Meneses (W, 2-0) allowed an inherited runner to score on a game-tying single from Yeiferth Castillo.

Knotted at four in the bottom of the sixth, Tyler Rodriguez opted to take over. Rodriguez launched his first homer of the year, a two-out, two-run shot, over the left-field wall to regain a 6-4 lead for Wilson. Jose Anderson jumped in on the action later in the frame with an RBI single to hand Wilson a 7-4 advantage.

Rodriguez went right back to work in the seventh, smoking an RBI double to the left field wall to plate Lameda and extend the Wilson lead to the final margin, 8-4.

Jervis Alfaro (L, 3-2) surrendered the runs in the sixth and seventh and thus was charged with the loss for Hill City.

The series concludes tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. RHP Carlos Carra (1-5, 4.59) takes the bump for Wilson, while Hill City will throw RHP Chase Mobley (0-3, 11.20). Tickets are still available at WilsonWarbirds.com, and fans are also encouraged to bring their dogs for Pups in the Park.







Carolina League Stories from May 16, 2026

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