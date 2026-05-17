RiverDogs Battle Back on Aybar's Walk-Off Single

Published on May 16, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs mob third baseman Nicandro Aybar

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs mob third baseman Nicandro Aybar(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, S.C. - After losing their lead late, the Charleston RiverDogs battled back to earn a thrilling 4-3 on Saturday night, in front of 6,007 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The victory marked Charleston's fourth walk-off win of the season.

Aidan Cremarosa was stout once again, tossing five innings of two-run ball while fanning six hitters.

Kannapolis' only runs against him came in the top of the second when Rylan Galvan blasted a two-run shot to left that gave them a 2-0 lead.

Charleston answered back quickly in the bottom of the third. Aidan Smith ignited the rally by lining a two-out triple to right center, ahead of Caden Bodine who lined an RBI double to left.

The next hitter was Logan Driscoll who rolled and RBI double to right that evened the score at 2-2.

Charleston took the lead in the bottom of the fifth, when Driscoll brought home Derek Datil with an RBI ground out to short that made it 3-2.

In the top of the ninth, Kannapolis evened the score when Jaden Fauske pulled an RBI triple down the right-field line to knot the game 3-3.

Overall, Trey Pooser was tremendous, completing four innings of one-run ball en route to his team-leading fifth win of the season.

With the victory, Charleston moved to 22-16 while Kannapolis fell to 17-21. The two clubs return to The Joe tomorrow for game five of the series with first pitch slated for 5:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 4:50 on MiLB.TV and the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Ballpark Fun

The Joe was packed on Saturday night as over 6,000 fans packed the stands for Armed Forces Day. Before the game, United States Navy Master Chief Johnnie Nash and Major General William Moultrie were inducted into the RiverDogs Hall of Honor. Nash and decedents of Moultrie received framed jerseys and a loud round of applause in a special pregame ceremony.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from May 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.