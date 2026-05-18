RiverDogs, Sysco Host "Behind the Plate" Community Fundraiser for Family of Capy's Italian Restaurant

Published on May 18, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs Food Truck and Sysco are teaming up to host a special community fundraiser, as part of their Behind the Plate initiative, on Tuesday, May 19, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Home Telecom's headquarters in Moncks Corner.

The event will support Capy's Italian Restaurant owner Jack Capocciama and his family as they navigate a difficult medical recovery and significant medical expenses following a suddenheart failure diagnosis earlier this spring.

Guests are invited to enjoy a complimentary lunch provided by the RiverDogs Food Truck and Sysco. Attendees are encouraged to make a suggested donation of $10 or more to help support the Capocciama family during Jack's recovery. Donations can also be made online through the family's GoFundMe campaign:

GoFundMe - Help the Capocciama Family Heal

"We're proud to partner with Sysco and Home Telecom to support Jack Capocciama and his family during such a challenging time," said Dave Echols, President and General Manager of the Charleston RiverDogs. "Charleston's food and beverage community is incredibly close-knit, and through our Behind the Plate initiative, we want to rally around the people who have given so much to this community."

On March 31, the Capocciama family's lives changed dramatically when Jack was suddenly diagnosed with profound heart failure. Quick action by his family and emergency medical care ultimately saved his life. While Jack is now home and beginning the road to recovery, the financial and emotional challenges remain significant.

The event will also feature a special appearance by Charlie T. RiverDog.

The fundraiser is part of the RiverDogs and Sysco's ongoing "Behind the Plate" Initiative, which supports and celebrates Charleston's food and beverage community.

A key component of the initiative is the organization's quarterly "Feed the Community" events, where the RiverDogs Food Truck serves local residents while giving back to those in need.

Event Details:

What: Free Lunch on Us! Community Fundraiser When: Tuesday, May 19 | 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Where: Home Telecom Headquarters (579 Stoney Landing Rd., Moncks Corner) Benefiting: Capy's Italian Restaurant and the Capocciama Family







Carolina League Stories from May 18, 2026

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