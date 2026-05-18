Caden Hunter Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week

Published on May 18, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: LHP Caden Hunter has been named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week after two impressive starts against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers last week. On Tuesday, Hunter delivered the best start of his young career, throwing 4.2 no-hit innings with a career-high 10 strikeouts and retiring the first 14 batters he faced. He followed that with another strong performance on Sunday, throwing four more innings with eight strikeouts, allowing one run on one hit and two walks.

For the season, Hunter owns a 0.95 ERA, giving up just two earned runs and recording 31 strikeouts in 19 innings, while opponents are batting just .106 against him. The left-hander from Southern California has been a model of consistency in the Shorebirds rotation since joining the team on April 21, and he is the first Delmarva player this season to earn weekly honors.

He is next scheduled to start on Saturday, May 23, against the Wilson Warbirds, as the Shorebirds begin a six-game road series this week. Delmarva returns home on May 26, when they welcome the Fredericksburg Nationals to Perdue Stadium.







Carolina League Stories from May 18, 2026

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