Shorebirds Score Three Times in the Ninth, But Fall to Woodpeckers

Published on May 14, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (14-22) suffered their second straight loss to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (15-21) on Thursday night, 6-3.

Christian Rodriguez delivered another strong start for the Shorebirds, throwing 4.2 innings of scoreless baseball and matching his career-high with 8 strikeouts.

With the game still scoreless in the sixth, Fayetteville broke the stalemate when Anthony Huezo scored on a wild pitch. They added another run on an RBI fielder's choice by Camilo Diaz, making it 2-0 for the Woodpeckers.

They added a run in the seventh on an RBI single by Anthony Huezo to go ahead 3-0.

In the eighth, three more runs scored on run-scoring hits by Yosweld Vasquez, DJ Newman, and Brandon Forester made it a 6-0 game.

The Shorebirds had a tough time generating offense against Fayetteville starter Javier Perez, who pitched eight scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and no walks while surrendering only three hits.

Delmarva mounted a final-innings rally after Perez departed, scoring two runs on a single by Stiven Martinez. Moments later, Martinez scored on a throwing error during his stolen-base attempt to third, trimming the deficit to 6-3. However, that's as close as the Shorebirds could get, as they fell to the Woodpeckers by a 6-3 final.

Javier Perez (3-2) earned the win for Fayetteville, with Luis Beltrán (1-1) taking the loss in relief for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds will try to even the series on Friday, with Denton Biller taking the mound against Joey Dixon of the Woodpeckers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.