Augusta Offense Neutralized by Pelicans in Myrtle Beach

Published on May 14, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, SC: The GreenJackets mustered just four hits and one run across nine tough innings, unable to overcome an early disadvantage as the Pelicans picked up their first win of the week with a 6-01victory Thursday night.

Myrtle Beach (17-17) got out ahead early for the second time this week, and never let up as they controlled the game for all nine innings and ended the GreenJackets' (19-17) four-game win streak. It was in the bottom of the second when the door was opened for the Pelicans, as pitcher Landon Beidelschies committed his first error of the year to extend the inning. The Pelicans promptly took advantage, as Geuri Lubo golfed a hanging slider over the left field wall for his first Single-A homer and a 2-0 lead.

The Pelicans would double the lead one inning later, this time thanks to the red-hot Josiah Hartshorn. After a pair of knocks started off the bottom of the third, Hartshorn yanked a two-strike double down the left field line to score both men and hang four runs on Beidelschies.

The four-run cushion would be more than enough, as Myrtle Beach starter Dominick Reid was nearly flawless as he secured his first professional win. Reid retired the first eleven batters he faced on the day, and allowed just one hit across a career-high six scoreless innings, inducing a swath of weak contact as he dismantled a GreenJackets offense that has been one of the better lineups in the Carolina League this year.

Luis Arestigueta did an admirable job corralling the Pelican bats through four innings of relief, with his one mistake coming in the bottom of the 7th, serving up a fastball to Hartshorn that the switch-hitting outfielder crushed into the bullpen for a two-run homer. Arestigueta did set season highs in both innings with four and strikeouts with six, and did well to save the rest of the bullpen for the remainder of the series.

Augusta's lone run came in the top of the 9th, when Luis Guanipa hammered a groundball right at shortstop Alexis Hernandez that scored Tate Southisene, but also turned into a double play. The run did allow Augusta to avoid the shutout, and was one of six outs that were hit at least 100 miles per hour for the GreenJackets during the game.

After their first loss of the week, the GreenJackets get to go to their ace tomorrow in Ethan Bagwell, looking to continue his run of consistency and weak contact. He will match up with Braylon Myers, an interesting choice in that he has not made a start yet as a pro, and has gone more than two innings just once in his last six games.







Carolina League Stories from May 14, 2026

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