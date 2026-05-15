Lubo and Hartshorn Hammer Homers, Pelicans Swat GreenJackets 6-1

Published on May 14, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (17-17) took game three of the six game set against the Augusta GreenJackets (19-17) 6-1 at Pelicans Ballpark on Thursday night. The win snapped the Pelicans two game losing skid.

Myrtle Beach started the scoring in the bottom of the second. With two outs in the inning, Yahil Melendez reached base via a missed catch error by the pitcher. The next batter Geuri Lubo (1) launched a two-run home run to give the Pelicans an early 2-0 lead.

The Birds tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the third. Darlyn De Leon singled and then advanced to third on a double from Alexis Hernandez. Then Josiah Hartshorn cranked a two-run double to make the score 4-0.

In the bottom of the seventh, Myrtle Beach added two more runs. Hernandez singled and then scored when Hartshorn (5) smashed a two-run home run to give the Birds a 6-0 lead.

Augusta didn't go down without a fight in the top of the ninth. Tate Southisene singled and then moved to third on a single coupled with a throwing error from Alex Lodise. Luis Guanipa followed by grounding into a double play, which brought home Southisene to cut the deficit to 6-1.

RHP Dominick Reid (1-2, 2.88) received the win for the Pelicans. Reid tossed six scoreless innings whil only surrendering a hit and racking up four strikeouts in his first quality start. LHP Landon Beidelschies (0-5, 11.00) received the loss for Augusta.

Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game homestand against the Augusta GreenJackets (Single-A Atlanta Braves) on Friday May 15 at 7:05 PM. RHP Braylon Myers (1-1, 3.00) will start on the mound for the Pelicans. RHP Ethan Bagwell (2-0, 2.73) gets the nod for the GreenJackets.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from May 14, 2026

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