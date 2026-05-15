Charleston Falls 6-1 to Kannapolis

Published on May 14, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs in their plaid green-and-brown boiled peanut jerseys

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs in their plaid green-and-brown boiled peanut jerseys(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs fell 6-1 to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Wednesday night, in front of 4,519 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Kannapolis jumped on the board first in the top of the first, pushing across three runs on a Billy Carlson double and Stiven Flores RBI single.

After the Cannon Ballers tacked on two more in the top of the third, Charleston responded with its only run of the night on a Daniel Pierce RBI groundout.

Kannapolis struck for one more in the top of the sixth when Marcel Alcala grounded an RBI single to left that capped scoring at 6-1.

RiverDogs reliever Jacob Kuhn dominated out of the pen, tossing three shutout innings while allowing just three baserunners.

With the loss, Charleston fell to 21-15 while Kannapolis moved to 16-20. The two clubs return to The Joe tomorrow for game four of the series with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:50 on MiLB.TV and the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Ballpark Fun

Summer St. Patrick's Day at The Joe brought the green from the moment fans walked through the gates.

Thirsty Thursday already means $1 beers, but this time they came dyed green for the occasion. Fans packed the ballpark dressed head-to-toe in green, while the RiverDogs took the field in their plaid green-and-brown boiled peanut jerseys, worn for the only time this season on Boiled Peanut Night. The jerseys fit the St. Patrick's Day theme perfectly. A live DJ kept the energy high all night long, and the packed crowd stayed locked into every inning. In the concourse, a Freedom Burger eating contest was held, challenging two fans to devour the monstrous dish. Fans rallied around the table as a winner was crowned.

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Carolina League Stories from May 14, 2026

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