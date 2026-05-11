Shorebirds Fall to RidgeYaks in Mother's Day Finale

Published on May 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALEM, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (13-20) were defeated by the Salem RidgeYaks (15-18) on Mother's Day afternoon, 13-3.

The Shorebirds capitalized on back-to-back errors by Salem in the top of the first, as Jose Perez brought home Raylin Ramos to make it 1-0 for Delmarva.

The RidgeYaks answered with two runs in the bottom of the first on run-scoring singles by Andrews Opata and Luke Heyman, giving Salem their first lead at 2-1.

The deficit grew for the Shorebirds in the second when the RidgeYaks scored five runs with two outs, including two-run homers by Starlyn Nunez and Luke Heyman and an RBI single by Andrews Opata, to take a 7-1 lead.

Delmarva chipped one run off that deficit in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Junior Aybar, pulling the Shorebirds within a 7-2 margin.

However, Salem responded with their biggest swing of the afternoon when Kleyver Salazar hit a grand slam with two outs, putting the RidgeYaks ahead 11-2.

It remained 11-2 into the seventh inning, when Salem added another run on a wild pitch, extending their lead to 12-2.

Skylar King made it 13-2 with an RBI double in the eighth inning.

The Shorebirds pushed one run across in the final inning on an RBI single by DJ Layton, but Salem cruised to a 13-3 win in the finale, splitting the series with Delmarva.

Leighton Finley (2-0) was the winning pitcher for the RidgeYaks, while Brayan Orrantia (0-3) took the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds return home to face the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Tuesday for their second school-day game at Perdue Stadium, with first pitch at 11:05 AM.







Carolina League Stories from May 10, 2026

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