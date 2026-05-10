Delmarva's Win Streak Ends on a Walk-Off Home Run

Published on May 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALEM, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (13-19) saw their three-game win streak end on Saturday, as they were defeated by the Salem RidgeYaks (14-19), 7-4.

The RidgeYaks quickly took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a two-run home run by Luke Heyman.

Salem extended their lead to 3-0 in the third on an RBI groundout by D'Angelo Ortiz.

Delmarva scored its first run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Joshua Liranzo, plating Stiven Martinez to trim the deficit to two at 3-1.

In the sixth, Jose Perez pulled the Shorebirds within one with a solo home run, his second long ball with the team, making it a 3-2 game.

In the seventh, the Shorebirds tied the game with a perfectly executed first-and-third steal, as Braylon Whitaker just beat the throw to home, tying the score at three.

Salem reclaimed the lead on an error in the bottom to go back ahead 4-3.

With the score still 4-3 in the ninth, DJ Layton delivered in the clutch with his third hit of the night, scoring Braylon Whitaker from second base and tying the game at four.

However, Salem delivered the final blow in the bottom half when Starlyn Nunez hit a walk-off, three-run homer after a pair of errors put two runners on with one out, giving the RidgeYaks a 7-4 win and ending Delmarva's three-game win streak.

The win was awarded to Harry Blum (1-1) for Salem, with Dalton Neuschwander (1-2) taking the loss for the Shorebirds.

The series wraps up on Mother's Day afternoon as the Shorebirds need a win to take the series. Brayan Orrantia will make his second start of the week against Leighton Finley for the RidgeYaks. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 9, 2026

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