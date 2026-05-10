Eighty Deuces Fall Short of Comeback in Loss to Wilson

Published on May 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (12-20) scored four unanswered runs in the final three innings of the game Saturday night but fell short of a full comeback in an 8-6 defeat to the Wilson Warbirds (15-17) at Segra Stadium.

Fayetteville grabbed an early 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI double from Nehomar Ochoa Jr. and a balk that brought him home from third base. Ochoa Jr. enjoyed a big night at the plate, going 4-for-5 with two RBI and now has 11 hits across the first five games of the series.

Wilson snatched the lead on a two-run homer from Pedro Ibarguen in the top of the sixth to go in front 4-2. A big four-run top of the seventh against Jose Varela broke the game open at 8-2 and Fayetteville couldn't recover.

Yosweld Vasquez connected for a two-run double in the eighth and Fayetteville managed to bring the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth before Peyton Niksch struck out Camilo Diaz and German Ramirez to end the game.

Ryan Forcucci was a bright spot in the rotation, working a season-long start. The Astros third overall pitching prospect worked three innings and faced the minimum across the second and third innings.

The Woodpeckers will look for a split of the series on Sunday evening with first pitch on Mother's Day scheduled for 5:05 PM. RHP Aubrey Smith will get the ball for Fayetteville opposite Wilson's RHP Jarrette Bonet.







Carolina League Stories from May 9, 2026

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