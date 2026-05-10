Howlers Lineup Quiets in Late Innings, Falls to 'Nats

Published on May 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







The offensive woes continued for the Hill City Howlers as they fell to the Fredericksburg Nationals, 7-3, on Saturday night.

With the win, the FredNats secured a split of the series heading to Sunday's matinee. Howlers starter, Will McCausland, tied a career-high with eight strikeouts in his no-decision.

Hill City delivered early in the game, striking for two in the second inning off of Alexander Meckley. The first run in the frame scored on a wild pitch, as Yeiferth Castillo found his way home. Later in the inning, Yerlin Luis grounded out to score Luis De La Cruz.

Tyler Howard came through with the bases loaded in the third inning, driving home a run with a sacrifice fly. However, Castillo attempted a tag from first and was thrown out at second, ending the inning and the threat with the Howlers up 3-0.

In the fourth, Yeremy Cabrera continued to haunt the Howlers as his single scored Eli Willits from second. Jacob Walsh followed suit with an RBI of his own, cutting the deficit to one.

The Nationals struck again in the sixth as Coy James doubled home a pair to give them the lead. A bases-loaded walk to Rafael Ramirez Jr. brought home a third, putting the Freddies up 5-3.

Things continued to go south for the Howlers, as the eighth inning saw former Guardians-farmhand Rafael Ramirez Jr. blast an opposite field homer to extend the lead up to four.

Hill City never found the spark from the early innings and went quietly the final few frames.

Fredericksburg and Hill City wrap up their series on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at City Stadium. Tickets are available at hchowlers.com.







Carolina League Stories from May 9, 2026

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