Dauri Fernandez Walks off Fredericksburg in Series Opener
Published on May 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Hill City Howlers News Release
The Hill City Howlers walked-off the Fredericksburg Nationals on Tuesday evening, 4-3, behind a Dauri Fernandez RBI-single.
With the walk-off, Fernandez extended his RBI-streak to six games. He also currently rides an eight game hit streak.
The Nationals struck first after back-to-back singles to open up the game. Yeremy Cabrera drove home Eli Willits with a sacrifice fly to put them up by one.
Hill City capitalized on a few misplays by Fredericksburg in the second inning. Jhorvic Abreus reached on a single after Miguel Sime Jr. could not find the bag while covering first. Luis De La Cruz reached on catcher's interference and Dauri Fernandez picked up a single off the glove of the pitcher.
With the bases loaded, Robert Arias drew a walk to tie the game. Cannon Peebles followed with a sharp grounder down the third base line that found left field for a two-run double, putting the Howlers up 3-1.
Aidan Major pitched a gem, working five innings of work, striking out three and walking two while only surrendering the lone run in the first.
Yeremy Cabrera roped his sixth homer of the year in the sixth inning, taking Miguel Flores deep to right-center, cutting the deficit to one.
In the eighth inning, Fredericksburg loaded up the bases with only one out. A walk to Nick Peoples would tie the game before Luke Fernandez would escape the inning, even at three.
The Howlers loaded the bases in the ninth inning after two walks and a hit batter by FredNats reliever Jared Beck. With no one out, Dauri Fernandez delivered a walk-off RBI single to right field to win 4-3.
The Howlers and Nationals square off again on Wednesday evening at 6:30 at City Stadium. Tickets are available at hchowlers.com.
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