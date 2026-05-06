FredNats Drop First Walk-Off of Season 4-3 to Hill City

Published on May 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







LYNCHBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals were walked off for the first time this season Tuesday night in Lynchburg, dropping their second series opener of the year 4-3. With the loss, the FredNats have now dropped their last four to the Howlers.

The offense started hot in the first, with back to back hits by Eli Willits and Luke Dickerson to begin the game, before Willits was brought in on a Yeremy Cabrera sacrifice fly. One batter later, Luke Dickerson was thrown out at home on a ground ball, and the FredNats did not score again until the sixth.

In the start for the FredNats, Miguel Sime Jr. was paper cut in the second inning, with an error and two infield singles setting Hill City up to tie the game. Then, with the bases loaded, a Cannon Peebles ground ball snuck inside third base to give Hill City a 3-1 lead.

The bullpens then dueled throughout the middle innings, with Levi Huesman tossing .2 IP scoreless for the FredNats, followed by three scoreless innings from Liam Sullivan in a bounceback outing. After a Yeremy Cabrera solo home run in the top of the sixth (his team leading sixth of the season and second over the last two games), Julian Tonghini made his Single-A debut after coming down from High-A Wilmington on Monday, and threw two scoreless innings in relief. After a seventh that saw two runners in scoring position with no outs but no runs for the FredNats, the offense finally came through thanks to command issues by Hill City pitching in the eighth, with an error and three walks helping the tying run home off no hits to make it 3-3.

In the ninth, the FredNats got Luke Dickerson on with a single, but did not move him. With Jared Beck entering for the bottom of the ninth, two walks and a hit by pitch set the table for the top of the order, before Dauri Fernandez hit a walk off single over the five-man infield to give Hill City the win.

With the loss, the FredNats drop to 19-9 on the season, still leading the Carolina League, but by just two games over Hill City. The two teams will meet again Wednesday night, with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch. RHP Jonah Conradt will make his second start for Fredericksburg, opposing LHP Nelson Keljo.







Carolina League Stories from May 5, 2026

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