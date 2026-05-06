Harrison Bodendorf Named April Carolina League Pitcher of the Month

Published on May 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







After a tremendous April, Harrison Bodendorf was named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Month by Minor League Baseball.

Bodendorf is the first Hill City Howler to win the monthly award ascribed to the best pitcher in the league through a certain month. This is the second award for Bodendorf this season after being named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week on April 27.

From Minor League Baseball:

"Hill City Howlers (Guardians) left-hander Harrison Bodendorf went 0-0 with a 1.56 ERA in four appearances (three starts) as he allowed three earned runs on eight hits and six walks while striking out 25 over 17.1 innings. Among Carolina League pitchers with 17.0 or more innings, he led the league in average against (.136), was second in WHIP (0.81) and third in ERA (1.56). Bodendorf, 22, was selected by Cleveland in the 10th round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State University."

In his Pitcher of the Week Award, Bodendorf pitched 5.2 innings of flawless baseball before walking his final batter and being pulled from the game. In his first start of May, he struck out six while only allowing two runs through five innings of work.

Bodendorf and the Hill City Howlers play at home this week against the Fredericksburg Nationals. He is currently scheduled to pitch on Saturday, which has a first pitch start time of 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at hchowlers.com.







Carolina League Stories from May 5, 2026

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