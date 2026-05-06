Three Columbia Home Runs, 15 Strikeouts Burn Kannapolis in 7-2 Loss Tuesday

Published on May 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers dropped their series opener, 7-2, against the Columbia Fireflies Tuesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

RHP Blaine Wynk (L, 0-1) was dealt the loss as the starter, tossing three innings of work and giving up two runs on two hits, walking three batters and picking up two strikeouts. RHP Gabriel Rodriguez earned the next call out of the bullpen, also providing three innings. Rodriguez allowed two hits, two runs and struck out three Fireflies. RHP Choyce Diffey posted a scoreless 1.2 innings, racking up three K's. RHP Nick Weyrich went 0.2 innings, allowing two hits, three runs, two earned, and earning one punch-out. RHP Anthony Patterson was the last one out, going 0.2 innings and striking out both batters he faced.

The Fireflies started the scoring in the top of the third with a solo homer from Ivan Sosa. The visitors tacked on one more in the frame with a double steal that scored Yandel Ricardo, making it, 2-0, Columbia.

Another solo shot in the top of the fourth inning off the bat of JC Vanek extended the Columbia lead to, 3-0, after four frames. Ricardo got in on the action in the top of the fifth, launching his first professional home run, the third solo home run of the game.

The Ballers finally got through with some offense, breaking up a Blake Wolters (W, 2-1) no-hitter in the bottom of the sixth inning with Nathan Archer crushing his first home run of the season to deep right field.

The Fireflies extended their 4-1 advantage in the top of the ninth with three insurance runs. An error in the field by Kannapolis, a fielder's choice and a groundout manufactured a, 7-1, lead for Columbia in the series opener.

In the final frame, Abraham Nunez ripped a single up the middle to scratch one across in a deficit that was too much for the Ballers to handle fell, 7-2.

The Cannon Ballers have a quick turnaround for their next game with the Columbia Fireflies, playing their Education Day of the season on Wednesday morning at 11:00 A.M. RHP Caedmon Parker is slated to make his sixth start of the season for Kannapolis.

The 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers season is underway at Atrium Health Ballpark! Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, group experiences and 10-game mini plans for the 2026 season are available for purchase now. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visit kcballers.com for more information.







Carolina League Stories from May 5, 2026

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